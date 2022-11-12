Read full article on original website
'I'm essentially starting a new life,' says Isaac Humphries as he becomes the only openly gay man playing top-flight basketball
As he begins to discuss his sexuality, says he is able to lift 25 years of weight off his shoulders.
Hawks steep learning curve hasn't prevented early-season success
Atlanta Hakws GM Landry Fields explains how Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields talks about Trae Young and Dejounte Murray coming together and the potential of what they can become as a top-end duo is starting to showcase itself.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's National High School Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 6-13)
Every week, SBLive compiles the best high school sports performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff. Now, you get to decide which one rises above the rest. Here are the nominees for SBLive's National Athlete of the Week for Nov. 6-Nov. 13. Voting closes on Sunday, ...
