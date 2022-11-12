ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy