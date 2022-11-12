Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco approved for Natomas development despite environmental pushback | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council at Tuesday's meeting approved a plan to bring a Costco to Natomas. The Sacramento Planning and Design Commission approved the 160,526-square-foot project last month, but it continues to face environmental concerns. 42 miles of levees surround the Natomas area, which is also...
Why local midterm election results have still not been called | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — While eyes are on congressional races in California to determine the balance of power, counties are still in the long and thorough process of counting ballots. The election process is different in California compared to many other states. Tuesday marks one week since election night, it...
deltacollegian.net
District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti
Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento recruiting community ambassadors to improve underserved areas
In an effort to build trust and engagement, the city of Sacramento is looking for community ambassadors to help give a voice to historically underrepresented communities. Community ambassadors will receive a $2,500 stipend and will serve as a liaison between the city and the community. Individuals will also be required...
Citrus Heights Vice Mayor proposes break away from San Juan Unified, create new city district
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer proposed starting talks about disbanding schools within the city from the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) and instead creating a Citrus Heights Unified School District. During an Oct. 13 city council meeting, Schaefer invited members of the council...
'We're very proud' | Groundbreaking held for new Native American monument at Capitol Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special groundbreaking ceremony for a new monument was held at the California State Capitol Park on Monday. It's all part of recognizing Native American Heritage Month in November. A bronze sculpture of the late William "Bill" Franklin will soon stand tall at the corner of...
Nearby diesel spill leads to major clean up at Tanzanite Community Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major cleanup operation is underway at Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas after a nearby diesel spill. Multiple federal, state and local agencies are there as they try to find the best way to move forward. For now, authorities are asking the nearby community and park visitors to stay away from the area because they don't want anyone having contact with the diesel fuel.
Get up to $50 supporting Sacramento-local businesses for Christmas 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Shop 916 gift card program is coming back to Sacramento for its second year just in time for Christmas—with a special promotion. Gift cards can be used at any participating business in the city. Funding for the program comes from the federal COVID-19 relief...
West Sacramento family home spared by new I Street Bridge design
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Controversy over the new I Street Bridge Replacement Project plans temporarily left one family fighting to save their generational family home. The family home at 213 Third street has been standing for 80 years, long enough for sequoia trees to tower over West Sacramento’s Broderick neighborhood.
2news.com
Placer County Rescinds Approval of Massive Development in Olympic Valley
The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing. The project site is located within the 4,700-acre Squaw Valley General Plan (SVGP) area in northeastern Placer County, also known as Olympic Valley. The Valley is located west of State Route 89, approximately nine miles...
ukenreport.com
Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento
PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
SFGate
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
UC Strike: Labor experts say we’re in the midst of a resurgence in labor unions | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It is estimated that nearly 48,000 thousand academic workers walked off the job at all ten campuses Monday, making this the largest strike so far of 2022 and the largest higher education strike in U.S. history. "We want respect at this point, we want to be...
Sacramento makes thousands of dollars available for some child care centers, homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Sacramento that are in high need of child care services could soon be getting some help through stipends for centers and homes. Family child care homes and centers could get $5,000, and center-based programs could receive $7,500. The city said the money is being given to help an industry […]
rosevilletoday.com
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike
Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks. Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.
Sacramento expanding Auburn Boulevard facility to be used as temporary cold-weather respite center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will be expanding capacity to be used as a cold weather respite center starting Sunday, city officials announced. The center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m....
Nearly 48,000 University of California academic workers on strike
DAVIS, Calif. — Nearly 48,000 University of California teaching assistants and graduate student researchers are on strike Monday in what could be the largest academic strike in the U.S. They are demanding better pay and improved treatment at the workplace. They are also asking for free public transit for...
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
