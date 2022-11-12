ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
deltacollegian.net

District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti

Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Nearby diesel spill leads to major clean up at Tanzanite Community Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major cleanup operation is underway at Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas after a nearby diesel spill. Multiple federal, state and local agencies are there as they try to find the best way to move forward. For now, authorities are asking the nearby community and park visitors to stay away from the area because they don't want anyone having contact with the diesel fuel.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

West Sacramento family home spared by new I Street Bridge design

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Controversy over the new I Street Bridge Replacement Project plans temporarily left one family fighting to save their generational family home. The family home at 213 Third street has been standing for 80 years, long enough for sequoia trees to tower over West Sacramento’s Broderick neighborhood.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ukenreport.com

Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento

PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Nearly 48,000 University of California academic workers on strike

DAVIS, Calif. — Nearly 48,000 University of California teaching assistants and graduate student researchers are on strike Monday in what could be the largest academic strike in the U.S. They are demanding better pay and improved treatment at the workplace. They are also asking for free public transit for...
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

