First Dolph Day of Service to take place on Nov. 17
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community. The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
IdaMae Foundation giving free meals, haircuts and winter clothing on the anniversary of Young Dolph's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary of the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard, is Thursday, and his nonprofit foundation is honoring it as a Day of Service. On Thursday, November 17, a day that is officially recognized as...
COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
The 'Rumors' are true | Lizzo is coming to Memphis in April 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis get ready. Grammy and Emmy award winning Lizzo is bringing her tour to Memphis in April 2023. The Truth Hurts singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our will arrive in Memphis at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tickets go on...
New mayor prepares to take office in Mason, Tennessee
MASON, Tenn.– Changes are coming to the leadership in Mason, Tennessee where Councilman Eddie Noeman beat incumbent Mayor Emmitt Gooden in the November 8th election. Mayor-Elect Eddie Noeman plans to move the Tipton County town out of financial distress and says the people have spoken. “Mason is still alive and we’re going to get Mason […]
brweeklypress.com
After COVID-19, years away, COGIC saints return to Memphis for Holy Convocation
Earlier Tuesday, while still at Mason Temple, COGIC saints anointed themselves with holy oil — infused with myrrh, calamus, cinnamon and cassia — and prayed for healing and blessing. The oil also continued mustard seeds brought by Sheard from Jerusalem, symbolic of the Christian faith. Memphis Commercial Appeal.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartlett, TN
Bartlett in Shelby County, Tennessee, offers a blissful alternative to the commotion of city life without compromising any conveniences. The city is originally called "Union Depot" and originally served as the last top Tennessean. Depot on the westward stagecoach course from Nashville. Years later, it transitioned to a rail station...
Memphis school board lays out timeline for superintendent search
The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board wouldn’t select the next leader of Tennessee’s largest school district until July — a month before the 2023-24 school year begins — under a proposed superintendent search timeline.The timeline, presented to the MSCS board during committee meetings Monday afternoon, calls for the board to spend several months gathering community feedback through four public input sessions, a student input session, and a survey of stakeholders including parents,...
Remembering Lorenzen Wright, 12 years later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010. WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years. It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite […]
actionnews5.com
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
Memphis City Councilwoman gets letter of reprimand for alleged mistreatment of staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two months after getting sworn in, Memphis City Councilwoman Terri Dockery has received an official reprimand for allegedly mistreating staff. According to a letter obtained by FOX13, Dockery has been “subjecting staff members to threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, and other actions”. It goes...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
WBBJ
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
actionnews5.com
The Grinch visits Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!. While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly. Greeting friends both feathered and...
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
247Sports
Memphis vs. Saint Louis: For the sake of their season, Tigers must set the tone early
The 2022-23 Memphis Tigers basketball team entered their opening contest against Vanderbilt University with a lot of question marks and came out on the other side looking ready to face the early season gauntlet in its way. They have already flashed the Penny Hardaway-esque defensive identity that, at times, can be nightmarish for opposing teams.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee College of Applied Technology hosts 'Aviation Day'
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recently applied their focus to teaching kids about various career paths including fields for mechanics, pilots and engineers. Youth starting at 10-years-old all the way through high school learned about aviation-related careers at "TCAT" on Saturday, Nov. 13. The goal of "Aviation Day" was...
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
One dead in Getwell Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
