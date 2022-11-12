Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Cortland; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice remain possible through the early morning hours. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintery mix transitions freezing rain and eventually just rain this morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice remain possible through the morning hours. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintery mix transitions freezing rain and eventually just rain this morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 01:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sussex; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Sussex and Warren. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 01:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Comments / 0