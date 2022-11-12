ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Little White Chapel in Las Vegas sold to wedding services company

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard has been sold. Owner Charlotte Richards announced she is handing the bouquet to the Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings. Exact terms of the sale were not disclosed, though a publicist described it as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Pink Friday' at Whiskey Skies

Las Vegas (KSNV) — You've heard of Black Friday, but what about Pink Friday?. Well, joining us now with what that is is the owner of Whiskey Skies, Joanne Vitale-Lenzie.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Goodwill store to open near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new Goodwill store will open this week near the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson said Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 18, at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Robindale Road. Forty team members...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Malibu Barbie pop-up truck returns to Downtown Summerlin Saturday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Barbie fans will now have a chance to grab some exclusive merchandise from the famous franchise during a one-day-only event this weekend. The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is headed to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Several festive holiday events debuting in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — From ice skating to parades and more, Las Vegas is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with several events already set to debut later this week. On Friday, November 18, Santa arrives at Downtown Summerlin during the return of the center's annual holiday parade. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells talks Post Malone, Billy Idol on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big entertainment weekend here in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down, including Post Malone taking over the Strip, Billy Idol kicking off his residency, Las Vegas Marries the Military, and the Latin Grammys happening this week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas

You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
LAS VEGAS, NV

