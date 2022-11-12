Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
MANÁ announces 2023 tour 'México Lindo Y Querido' with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Latin rock band MANÁ is coming back to the U.S. after four years!. MANÁ announced the 2023 tour "México Lindo Y Querido" will feature 19 shows across the U.S., including a stop in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena over Mexican Independence Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
news3lv.com
Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
news3lv.com
Little White Chapel in Las Vegas sold to wedding services company
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard has been sold. Owner Charlotte Richards announced she is handing the bouquet to the Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings. Exact terms of the sale were not disclosed, though a publicist described it as a...
news3lv.com
'Pink Friday' at Whiskey Skies
Las Vegas (KSNV) — You've heard of Black Friday, but what about Pink Friday?. Well, joining us now with what that is is the owner of Whiskey Skies, Joanne Vitale-Lenzie.
news3lv.com
Garth Brooks previews new residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Garth Brooks on Monday announced a brand-new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. On Tuesday, he spoke with News 3 about how his show will "shred" the envelope and how his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will be involved.
news3lv.com
New Goodwill store to open near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new Goodwill store will open this week near the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson said Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 18, at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Robindale Road. Forty team members...
news3lv.com
Malibu Barbie pop-up truck returns to Downtown Summerlin Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Barbie fans will now have a chance to grab some exclusive merchandise from the famous franchise during a one-day-only event this weekend. The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is headed to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans will...
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
8 News Now
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
news3lv.com
Wynn Las Vegas unveils $1 million ticket package for Formula One weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Break open the checkbook: Wynn Las Vegas is offering a seven-figure ticket package for next year's Formula One race. Wynn Resorts announced it will offer what it calls a $1 million all-access experience for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. The package will grant...
news3lv.com
Several festive holiday events debuting in Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — From ice skating to parades and more, Las Vegas is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with several events already set to debut later this week. On Friday, November 18, Santa arrives at Downtown Summerlin during the return of the center's annual holiday parade. The...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks Post Malone, Billy Idol on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big entertainment weekend here in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down, including Post Malone taking over the Strip, Billy Idol kicking off his residency, Las Vegas Marries the Military, and the Latin Grammys happening this week.
8 News Now
Adele Las Vegas tickets are available – for a price; Friday will be her first show at Caesars Colosseum
After years of speculation, a canceled residency, months of ticket sales, and days of rehearsals, singer Adele will finally take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this Friday. At least on the aftermarket sites such as StubHub tickets are still available for most shows.
news3lv.com
New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
Holidays in Sin City: How to Celebrate Thanksgiving Off the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas has everything, including holiday plans if you need them. While known for being...
963kklz.com
Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas
You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
news3lv.com
First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
