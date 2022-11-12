Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
citysuntimes.com
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
queencreeksuntimes.com
CANCELED: Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year; new location near Queen Creek
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Zac Brown Band ready to wrap tour at Chase Field
One of the most successful touring acts of the last decade, the Zac Brown Band is making a stop — and its last on the Out in the Middle Tour — at Chase Field on Saturday, November 19. Coy Bowles, who plays guitar and keys for the decorated...
azbigmedia.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
northcentralnews.net
Fundraiser will support homeless pups
November 2022 — Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue (ATR) and the Hormel family, invite supporters and pup lovers to Vanity Fur, a soirée that includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction items, puppy races and more. Founded by Geri Hormel, ATR specializes in pregnant and nursing...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Anthem showcases safety and readiness
Despite the rain, Anthem residents attended the Anthem Family Safety Preparedness Night at the Anthem Civic Building on Nov. 2. This first-time event gave attendees the chance to speak and interact with experts in personal, home and business preparedness safety. The open house event began with a welcome from Anthem...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
northcentralnews.net
New accessible fishing dock unveiled
November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
AZFamily
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. The development, called “The Ranch," mainly touts industrial uses with manufacturing warehouses for things like semiconductors and trucking bays. What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. On Your Side...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Town council OKs food bank relocation
The Cave Creek Town Council unanimously approved ground and premise lease agreements between the town and the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center at a Nov. 9 meeting. The lease approval will allow for the food bank’s main Cave Creek facility at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive to relocate to property on the Wastewater Treatment Plant site on Carefree Highway, according to agenda documents.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Golf.com
The biggest round-killing mistake golfers make, according to a Top 100 Teacher
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In the middle of a frustrating range session and worried you won’t be able to fix it on the course? Don’t fight it, Sean Hogan says. Hogan, a GOLF Top 100 Teacher and director of instruction at the Leadbetter Academy, said the No. 1 swing-killer amateurs make on the golf course is taking on shots they haven’t practiced.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Cave Creek business expands mental health services
Arizonans have experienced social, economic, political and public health issues, just like most other Americans, especially after COVID-19 and its variants swept the country. In a 2021 study, nearly half of Americans surveyed reported recent symptoms of an anxiety depressive disorder and 10% of respondents felt their mental health needs were not being met, according to the National Institutes of Health. Rates of anxiety, depression and substance use disorder have increased since the start of the pandemic.
Builder
Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mesa, AZ
You don’t have to spend anything on a visit to Mesa, one of the largest cities in Maricopa County, Arizona. This city spreads over 133 square miles in south-central Arizona, within the fascinating Sonoran Desert. A visit to Mesa offers the opportunity to explore a vast natural environment for...
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
