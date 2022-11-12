ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting

Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property

BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

LC Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

Lake Charles Police are working a homicide in the 2900 block of 7th Street. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning for an emergency assist. Upon their arrival and subsequent initial investigation, it was learned a homicide occurred. ​Officer Cody Wolfe...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Large home in Newton destroyed by fire

A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
NEWTON, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Man Caught on Video Cashing Fraudulent Check at Eagles in Newton

Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department is reporting that fraudulent checks are being cashed at local convenient stores in Newton. He wanted to warn clerks to take extra care when cashing a check. This unidentified man was seen on camera at Eagles Convenient Store last week cashing a fraudulent check.
NEWTON, TX
