N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Related
12newsnow.com
Alleged church trespasser hospitalized after falling 20 feet from upper level
BEAUMONT, Texas — One man was hospitalized after allegedly trespassing a former church in Beaumont Monday. Around 11 a.m., Beaumont police were called to the former Faith to Faith Church building on Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont. Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got...
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
Lake Charles American Press
Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting
Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
KFDM-TV
Autopsy: Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation, ex-boyfriend charged
BEAUMONT — Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation with blunt force trauma of the head a contributing factor, according to autopsy results Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Senior released to KFDM/Fox 4 News. We've also obtained a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend for the...
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Lake Charles (Lake Charles, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lake Charles. Officials confirmed that a 14-year-old was seriously injured due to the pedestrian accident.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville. An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was...
Police investigating after man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Friday morning. The man was found at about 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Burton Ave on the east side of the city. The man, who was shot multiple times,...
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
fox4beaumont.com
Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property
BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
Lake Charles American Press
LC Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
Lake Charles Police are working a homicide in the 2900 block of 7th Street. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning for an emergency assist. Upon their arrival and subsequent initial investigation, it was learned a homicide occurred. Officer Cody Wolfe...
Trial to begin Tuesday for Port Arthur man accused of 2020 murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The murder trial of a Port Arthur man is set to begin Tuesday after being pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. Larnell Mosley is one of two men accused of murdering 35-year-old Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. Mosley's trial was set to begin...
Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man diagnosed with cognitive impairment
GROVES, Texas — An elderly man being searched for by Groves Police Department has been found. A former Silver Alert said Elgia McElveen, 67 years, was last seen Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves. He was in a silver...
Lake Charles American Press
11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
kjas.com
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire
A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
12newsnow.com
50 Beaumont Police Department vehicles to receive upgraded license plate readers
This equipment can scan for outstanding citations and even warrants. These cameras will alert officers on the streets in real time.
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
newtoncountynews.net
Man Caught on Video Cashing Fraudulent Check at Eagles in Newton
Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department is reporting that fraudulent checks are being cashed at local convenient stores in Newton. He wanted to warn clerks to take extra care when cashing a check. This unidentified man was seen on camera at Eagles Convenient Store last week cashing a fraudulent check.
