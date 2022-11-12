ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure

The iconic music venue, Exit/In will close in November. In a social media post, Owners Chris and Telisha Cobb shared the news. Stating, “Exit/In is closing Thanksgiving, as our lease ends at the end of the year. It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end.” They continued […] The post Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase in Tennessee

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the state. The latest occurrence affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County. Following a sudden spike in deaths in the flock, testing at the C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Nashville and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory […] The post Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase in Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing / Runaway 15-year-old Jada

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old female, Jada, who did not return to her home on Stonehenge Drive after school. She was last spotted getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, and was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing / Runaway 15-year-old Jada appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee’s Run Game Powers Blue Raiders Past Charlotte

Middle Tennessee’s special teams and run game powered the Blue Raiders in cold weather on Saturday, blocking two kicks and scoring three touchdowns between them in a 24-14 win over Charlotte at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. Decorian Patterson gave MTSU (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) a spark early, ensuring that the first Charlotte drive would earn no points […] The post Middle Tennessee’s Run Game Powers Blue Raiders Past Charlotte appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE November 10 – 16, 2022 DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. […] The post TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park

Pink announced a stadium tour kicking off in 2023 with a stop in Nashville. Titled the “Pink Summer Carnvial Tour”, the concert will be held at Geodis Park on September 22 with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar appearing on certain dates. Opening acts are Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. Tickets go on presale for […] The post Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Davidson County. Preliminary information indicates that around 6 p.m., two officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to an area in […] The post TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metro Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/ARDMORE – The thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game. And moving south of Murfreesboro, there’s another Tennessee Cash winner of $26,696 from last night’s drawing. The $800,000 […] The post $800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene

Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning film and designed by Campbell Baird Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to-Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new […] The post Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Three Lady Vols On Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List

From UTSports.com The John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN.com, and three Tennessee standouts are included in that group. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious […] The post Three Lady Vols On Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son

Stephanie Whittenberg, 29, and her juvenile son were reported missing by a family member on September 8. Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. She has reached out to detectives by phone, but face-to-face contact has yet to be made. Therefore, Whittenberg and her son are still listed in the National […] The post Missing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly

A bit brisk today as it will feel more like Denver this morning than Tennessee. The good news is plenty of sunshine is on tap for the game. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night Mostly […] The post WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Judy Carol Rickenbaker (Krantz)

Judy Carol Rickenbaker (Krantz), passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at TriStar Centennial in Nashville surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 15, 1947, to the late Luther and Nellie (Carney) Krantz. She was a member of the New Life Community Church and a retired cook for BJs Family […] The post OBITUARY: Judy Carol Rickenbaker (Krantz) appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Predators Schedule for Week of November 14, 2022 (and Where to Watch)

The Predators (6-8-1) are tied for sixth place in the NHL’s Central Division with the Coyotes (6-8-1). The Preds play three games at Bridgestone Arena this week: Tuesday (11/15) against the Wild (7-6-2) Thursday (11/17) against the Islanders (10-6-0) Saturday (11/19) against the Lightning (8-6-1). You can watch each of these games on ESPN+ and […] The post Nashville Predators Schedule for Week of November 14, 2022 (and Where to Watch) appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Check Out These 3 Family-Friendly Events at Bridgestone Arena

If you are looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, here are a few upcoming family events at Bridgestone Arena. Scott Hamilton & Friends photo courtesy of Scott Hamilton Saturday, November 20th, 5 pm Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration […] The post Check Out These 3 Family-Friendly Events at Bridgestone Arena appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible

In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS: For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Saturday Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near […] The post WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute

Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold […] The post Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events

by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes  As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans […] The post Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville

From Metro Police November 9, 2022 – A teacher’s assistant is charged with marijuana possession after officers responded to Murrell School (K-7th grade), 322 Cleveland Street, on a student who was being disorderly. The student had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down. He began throwing faculty members’ belongings in the room that […] The post Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

