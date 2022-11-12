ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene

By Source Staff
 4 days ago

Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning film and designed by Campbell Baird

Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to-Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new Snow Scene.

“When I created this ballet almost fifteen years ago, I wanted to make it something unique to our community- something we could be proud of,” shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. “Over the years, it’s become so much more than that. It’s a tradition our dancers look forward to, an experience we share with family and friends, and most of all, an opportunity for us all to come together to celebrate the magic of the holidays and the beauty of dance.”

Inspired by the 1897 Centennial Exposition, which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, Nashville’s Nutcracker showcases the unique history and cultural innovation of Music City. The performance begins with Clara and her Uncle Drosselmeyer at the Exposition, where they experience inventions from across the globe and see the beloved Nutcracker for the first time. Along with the iconic land of sweets and sugar plum fairies, several Nashville treasures are featured throughout the performance, including Centennial Park and the Belle Meade Mansion.

Known for its eye-catching costumes and elaborate sets, this year’s attendees will get to experience the debut of a brand-new Snow Scene. Inspired by the company’s Emmy Award-winning film adaptation of the beloved production, the new Snow Scene is designed to look as if you are staring into a piece of dark mica stone—with reflections and sparkles inside that make the dreamy costumes pop more to the audience. The new scene was created specifically for this production by renowned designer Campbell Baird.

Nashville’s Nutcracker will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, the artists of NB2, a youth cast of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation, and live music by the Nashville Symphony. A complete holiday experience, guests will also be able to enjoy several pre-performance activities, including a commemorative photo booth, meet and greets with characters from the production, and story times hosted by Nashville Ballet teaching artists.

Nashville’s Nutcracker is sponsored in part by the Tennessee Titans . Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here . For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com .

