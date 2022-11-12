Despite two tough losses, Bills bring home good grades at midseason. Here's the breakdown

ORCHARD PARK - There is no longer a pinpoint middle of the season in the NFL now that the league added a 17th game, but this is as close to midseason as the Buffalo Bills can get - they’ve played eight games and have already been on their bye in the first nine weeks of the season.

So, this is the perfect time to take stock of Sean McDermott’s team that, despite coming off a tough loss to the Jets last week, still sits - albeit precariously - atop the AFC East and the AFC with a record of 6-2.

When the season began, most fans probably would have taken a 6-2 record at this point, given the difficulty of the first-half schedule which included games against four division winners from 2021, one against a very good Baltimore team on the road, and the first two AFC East games being on the road.

And yet, there is a sense of disappointment because, by all rights, the Bills could very easily be 8-0. They completely outplayed Miami everywhere but on the scoreboard, and they had some critical and uncharacteristic mistakes that enabled the Jets to rally from a 14-3 deficit to pull the upset.

Here are my positional grades:

Quarterbacks: A-

Josh Allen has been mostly outstanding as he ranks second in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes in passing yards per game at 300.4, TD passes (19) and first downs achieved (134). He is responsible for 83.9% of Buffalo’s total offense which is one of the highest figures in the NFL because he is also the Bills leading rusher 392 yards and a 6.3 average per attempt.

However, a disturbing trend has been bubbling the last couple of weeks as Allen’s decision making and ball security have suddenly regressed. According to Pro Football Focus, he has had 17 turnover-worthy plays this season, meaning he has put the ball in harm’s way too often. His interception percentage of 2.7 ranks 27th in the league. Still, the good far, far outweighs the bad and it’s hard to imagine where the Bills would be without Allen, though we may start to find out about that this weekend.

Running backs: C

The frustrations with the running game which have been prevalent for several years continue. The Bills just don’t do it well when Allen hands off to the backs as Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook have not been productive enough, and Zack Moss was so ineffective that he was traded to the Colts for Nyheim Hines.

Among 54 backs with touches on at least 20% of his teams’ snaps, Singletary grades out 32nd by PFF while Cook doesn’t qualify because he has only 28 attempts. Singletary can give the Bills a few nice runs a game, but the bulk of his carries don’t get much accomplished and his 220 yards after contact ranks 36th while his 10 missed tackles forced is 38th.

Whether Hines can help in this area is unknown because he has been primarily a pass catcher throughout his first 4 ½ years in the NFL with the Colts. Cook shows flashes, and maybe he’ll start to get more work in place of Singletary in the second half.

Wide receivers: B+

Stefon Diggs has been one of the most prolific WRs in the league this season as he ranks third in the NFL in yards per game (107.1) and catches (60) and is fifth in targets (83). He has been Allen’s main man and he has delivered, but the problem is that the Bills aren’t getting much from anyone else.

Gabe Davis has made a few huge plays, but otherwise has been rather disappointing with just 18 receptions. His catch percentage is an awful 48.6 which ranks him 92nd among 96 WRs with at least 20 targets. Isaiah McKenzie has not come close to the production Cole Beasley gave the Bills in the slot with just 20 catches for 182 yards.

And Khalil Shakir can’t get on the field as he has played 23% of the offensive snaps and has only six receptions for 112 yards. The Bills have to figure out a way to get Davis and McKenzie going because as we saw in the second half of the Jets game, good defenses can neutralize Diggs if they don’t have to worry about the others.

Tight ends: C+

Dawson Knox was rewarded with a hefty contract extension just before the season, and he has not lived up to it through the first half. He has just 20 catches for 183 yards and two TDs, though one was the game-winner in Kansas City.

One of the reasons for the poor numbers, though, is that Knox has been asked to do more pass protecting than usual. He has done this on 10.6% of Allen’s dropbacks which is tied for 14th-most among 44 tight ends. By comparison, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs pass blocks on 2.6% of the snaps, and Mark Andrews of the Ravens has not pass blocked a single snap this season.

Behind Knox, Quintin Morris has played 28% of the offensive snaps but has only six catches for 67 yards and has not graded well as a blocker in the run or pass game, while Tommy Sweeney has barely played.

Offensive line: C

PFF has the Bills line in the middle of the pack, ranked 17th in terms of overall effectiveness which is right with how I see it. This is a decent group that needs to be better, plain and simple. Among 81 offensive tackles who have played at least 20% of their teams’ snaps, PFF graded LT Dion Dawkins 21st overall while RTs David Quessenberry and Spencer Brown rank 49th and 57th, respectively.

Among 41 centers who have played at least 20% of snaps, Mitch Morse comes in at 22nd, and among the 85 guards, RG Ryan Bates graded out 52nd and LG Rodger Saffold 68th. So yes, mediocre or a little worse across the board.

Allen has been sacked 16 times but he has avoided countless other takedowns because of his escapability. And in the run game, there never seems to be enough push which is why Singletary is often forced to do too much dancing when the line of scrimmage is lost.

Defensive line: A-

Von Miller has made the exact impact the Bills were hoping when they signed him as a free agent. He has been a difference-making edge rusher who has a team-high seven sacks and 29 pressures and he’s making everyone else on the line better, particularly the now-injured Greg Rousseau who has five sacks, 23 pressures, and has been solid in run defense.

However, the rest of the edge rushers - A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson - have been fairly average. At least one will have to pick it up with Rousseau expected to miss several weeks.

Inside, the Bills run defense was effective through six games and then abysmal the last two and it was a big reason why the Bills lost to the Jets. DaQuan Jones has had good stretches but lately has been a non-factor up front. Ed Oliver battled through an ankle injury and is starting to round into form, though the Bills need more from him.

The two other free agent signings in this unit, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips, have been rather unnoticeable the past few weeks.

Linebackers: A-

Matt Milano is playing at an All-Pro level and he - not Miller - is the most irreplaceable player on the defense, last week being a good example. And whether you want to hear this or not, Tremaine Edmunds is hugely important as well and he’s having his best season.

Those two are the second- and fourth-highest graded linebackers in the NFL in terms of pass coverage and Milano has two interceptions, one which he returned for a TD. He probably could have at least two more. Both cover so much ground and it tightens throwing lanes for opposing QBs, and while they’re not as good against the run, you can certainly do worse than this duo in that phase.

Defensive backs: B+

It has been a crazy year as the Bills lost FS Micah Hyde in Week 2, they’ve not had Jordan Poyer in three games, and Tre White hasn’t played yet. Still, the Bills rank seventh in pass defense (194.8 yards per game) and they rank third in turnovers per game at 1.9.

Dane Jackson has been the most consistent boundary corner and is allowing 62.5% of the passes in his coverage to be completed. Rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam grade out almost identical by PFF, though teams have found it easier to complete passes against Elam.

Slot CB Taron Johnson hasn’t been quite as good as he’s been in the past as he’s allowing a 72.3% completion rate, but he remains a bulldog against the run.

The Bills clearly miss Hyde and Poyer in the back end. Damar Hamlin has fared pretty well in Hyde’s spot and has been a tackling machine with 48, second only to Edmunds’ 63, but JaQuan Johnson has been disappointing when he’s had to step in for Poyer.

Special teams: A-

Tyler Bass has made 12 of 15 field goals and all 26 of his extra points so he’s been as reliable as ever. Sam Martin has punted only 15 times all season and he six of those were downed inside the 20.

The return game should get a boost with Hines taking over for Shakir on punts, and Isaiah McKenzie will probably stay deep on kickoffs, though the Bills have returned only 10 all season.

In terms of the coverage units, they’ve been very good as they’ve given up just 19 punt return yards while the kickoff return average is a mere 16.3 and when Bass isn’t producing touchbacks, there have been 18 kickoffs where they have tackled the return man inside the 25.

Coaching: B+

Ken Dorsey has done a nice job replacing Brian Daboll, but he’ll get his biggest test Sunday when he has to craft a winning game plan for Case Keenum. Any play-caller can look great with Allen, but with Keenum likely to play, Dorsey will need to have a great game.

On defense, the Bills have battled through a litany of big injuries to Hyde, Poyer, Oliver, Milano, plus not having White and now not having Rousseau. Yet through it all, there have been very few breakdowns and in both losses, the argument can be made that the defense did enough to win and was let down by an offense that scored only 19 points against a below-average Miami defense and 17 points against the Jets.

