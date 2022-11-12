With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Nader Halim has spent 17 years with Hilton during his long and successful career. Prior to his appointment as the Cluster General Manager of Hilton’s Yas Island hotels, Halim has led some of the group’s Ras Al Khaimah properties, as the Cluster General Manager for DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah and DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche Residences. Halim was appointed General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah in 2016. During his tenure, he successfully positioned the property as a key family destination and also opened the largest Hampton asset in the world, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, during the pandemic. Under his leadership, Hilton’s Ras Al Khaimah properties have won several noteworthy accolades. An Egyptian national, Halim is a graduate of the Faculty of Tourism & Hotels at Helwan University in Cairo. He started his career as a Sales Executive and has worked with several renowned hospitality brands, before joining Hilton Worldwide in 2002 as a Sales Manager at Hilton Al Ain. Among other senior appointments, he was Cluster Director of Sales for Hilton Worldwide, before being promoted to Director of Business Development. In addition, Halim’s career in the region also includes a successful stint as the General Manager of Hilton Salalah Resort in Oman.

2 DAYS AGO