Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video
Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
Liv Morgan Links Up With Nate Diaz After UFC 281
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Her growth over the years has been an organic one and fans are clearly behind her. She also loves MMA a lot, and so she even met up with Nate Diaz after UFC 281. After losing...
MJF Tells Max Caster To Follow Restraining Order After Thirsting Over His Recent Selfie
MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers, and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. He also wants Max Caster to stop thirsting over him.
Mandy Rose Downplays Isla Dawn’s Interference During NXT Women’s Title Match
Isla Dawn shocked everyone with her NXT debut last night. The NXT UK star helped Mandy Rose retain the NXT Women’s Champion in a Last Woman Standing match against Alba Fyre. WWE Digital Exclusive caught up with Mandy Rose backstage following her title defense against Alba Fyre. The Toxic Attraction star claimed Isla Dawn had nothing to do with her retaining the title.
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
The Usos Called The Greatest Tag Team Of All Time
The Usos are certainly one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves, as they have been part of numerous excellent matches and feuds over the years. Even Bully Ray is a huge fan of them now. Following last week’s episode of...
When Bret Hart Decided To Make Peace With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels ushered in a new era of professional wrestling for WWE following the departure of larger-than-life characters such as Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage to rival WCW. Hart and Michaels had mutual respect for each other until The Heartbreak Kid’s involvement in harmful escapades...
Vince McMahon Always Saw Big Things In GUNTHER
WWE has a lot of moving pieces, and there is always concern when a fan-favorite gets their main roster call-up from NXT. WALTER became GUNTHER on the main roster after he emerged from the developmental brand, and now we must clear up a story going around about the former NXT UK Champion.
WWE Makes Abrupt Change To Match For This Week’s RAW
Matt Riddle remained on television and wrestled in honor of the injured Randy Orton after The Viper went out of action. He has already become one of the mainstays of WWE television. WWE switched up his upcoming match for no announced reason, but the card is always subject to change.
CM Punk’s Possible WWE Return Is Greatly Opposed Within The Company
CM Punk’s run in WWE ended with a whimper after the Royal Rumble in 2014 when he was frustrated with the company, leading him to walk out on the company. He had gone on record to say that he absolutely detested his time with the promotion and would never go back there. Unsurprisingly, there are those in WWE who don’t want Punk back either.
TNT Set To Air ‘Countdown To AEW Full Gear’ Special
AEW Full Gear will be aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday and will also be the final pay-per-view for the calendar year. The company has a lot of interesting things planned for the event as well. In fact, AEW will be hyping up the event with a countdown special.
