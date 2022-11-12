Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON ABU DHABI’S BOOMING SCHEDULE
With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Nader Halim has spent 17 years with Hilton during his long and successful career. Prior to his appointment as the Cluster General Manager of Hilton’s Yas Island hotels, Halim has led some of the group’s Ras Al Khaimah properties, as the Cluster General Manager for DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah and DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche Residences. Halim was appointed General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah in 2016. During his tenure, he successfully positioned the property as a key family destination and also opened the largest Hampton asset in the world, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, during the pandemic. Under his leadership, Hilton’s Ras Al Khaimah properties have won several noteworthy accolades. An Egyptian national, Halim is a graduate of the Faculty of Tourism & Hotels at Helwan University in Cairo. He started his career as a Sales Executive and has worked with several renowned hospitality brands, before joining Hilton Worldwide in 2002 as a Sales Manager at Hilton Al Ain. Among other senior appointments, he was Cluster Director of Sales for Hilton Worldwide, before being promoted to Director of Business Development. In addition, Halim’s career in the region also includes a successful stint as the General Manager of Hilton Salalah Resort in Oman.
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVERY ANNOUNCE HARRY POTTER THEMED LAND COMING TO ABU DHABI’S YAS ISLAND
Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced today a Harry Potter themed land, a first in the Middle East, will be coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, within the world’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
hotelnewsme.com
PREMIER INN QATAR CELEBRATES THE GREAT OUTDOORS WITH NEW TERRACE
A new terrace with seating for 60 guests will open soon at Premier Inn Doha Education City Hotel, bringing a new venue for outdoor dining and World Cup viewing. Named ‘The Terrace’, the new destination forms part of a wider extension plan at the hotel, which is located a stone’s throw from the Doha Education City stadium.
hotelnewsme.com
NESPRESSO PARTNERS WITH THE MICHELIN GUIDE UAE
Has a well-established reputation within the fine dining industry, working in partnership with high profile chefs around the world. This year, Nespresso continues to underline its commitment to quality, consistency, and taste innovation as it partners with the MICHELIN Guide in the UAE, the world’s most prestigious gastronomy guide and a pinnacle of fine dining. The partnership is a continuation of its long-standing relationship as Official Coffee Partner in multiple destinations, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Thailand, and now, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
hotelnewsme.com
PARADISO BRINGS A TASTE OF HEAVEN TO SMOKE & MIRRORS
Paradise doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore as Paradiso, the world’s best bar brings its astonishing creations to Smoke & Mirrors. The best-kept secret inside Carna by Dario Cecchini at SLS Dubai invites patrons to revel in its invigorating drinks on the eve of 16th November from 8 pm to 12 am. Paradiso’s guest shift is bringing in their tantalizing cocktails all the way from Barcelona to Dubai.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL ANNOUNCES THE UPCOMING LAUNCH OF ‘SAYF’
Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, partners with 7 Management to launch the spectacular new social venue, Sayf. In line with the ongoing commitment to deliver the best customer experience across leisure, lifestyle and entertainment, Dubai Festival City Mall will officially open doors to Sayf located at Festival Bay on 20th December.
hotelnewsme.com
BARBECUE MASTER CHEF JORD ALTHUIZEN BRINGS THE SIZZLE
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort invites guests for a live-action celebration of Barbecue Master Chef Jord Althuizen and his extraordinary grill skills this November. Join us poolside each day from 18 – 20 November and sample the sizzling meats and grilled platters that earned Chef Jord a World Championship title.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY IN ARABIAN-STYLE AT TILAL LIWA HOTEL
United Arab Emirates is celebrating the 51st National Day this year. In commemoration, Tilal Liwa Hotel presents outstanding staycation and food offers for residents, citizens, and international guests in the country. Staycation at the Desert. The holiday extends the weekend into a long one, and it is the best time...
hotelnewsme.com
CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS SECURES TWO SPOTS IN MICHELIN GUIDE ABU DHABI
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is thrilled to announce that the inaugural Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi has listed the destination as one of the most impressive culinary hotspots in the city. Unveiled in a lavish ceremony at Emirates Palace on Thursday, November 10, Latin American restaurant VaKaVa by Richard Sandoval...
hotelnewsme.com
MICHELIN-STARRED CHEFS, HAUTE CUISINE, TECHNOLOGY, ART AND INNOVATION
Heinz Beck, Niko Romito, Cristina Bowerman: these are just some of the starred chefs who will animate the initiatives organised in the United Arab Emirates, with the coordination of the Embassy in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World. “A very rich programme...
hotelnewsme.com
PANCHALI MAHENDRA PROMOTED AS PRESIDENT OF ATELIER HOUSE
Atelier House Hospitality (AHH) today announced that Panchali Mahendra, Managing Director, has been elevated to President of AHH. After 5 successful years since its inception, Atelier House Hospitality has established a firm foothold in the region as a high-quality boutique player in the market under Mahendra’s leadership. AHH has brought in brands from overseas, developed and conceptualized locally grown brands, and provided consulting and operational support to the local market.
hotelnewsme.com
SPEAKEASY BAR CONCEPT NONSENSE OPENS IN DUBAI
Set to be the late-night speakeasy bar in the Marina district, NONSENSE will open its doors on 19th November. The OY Brothers’ multi-sensory NONSENSE, located in Bluewaters The Wharf, embodies modern speakeasy culture with an ode to the classics. The venue artfully combines a slick musical program, futuristic cocktails, and eccentric interior design for an out-of-this-world experience.
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH GROUP RAISES THE BAR AT MADINAT JUMEIRAH
Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, today announced the appointment of Peter Roth as the new Regional Vice President for Madinat Jumeirah. Roth’s appointment comes at a time of accelerated growth for the Group, with strategic enhancements ongoing across its Dubai beachfront, to further elevate the luxury brand experience.
hotelnewsme.com
PLAY’S MAGIC FORMULA
PLAY has grown to become a regional and global luxury dining phenomenon. With numerous awards and accolades, PLAY has now extended its presence to Jeddah, Bahrain and Cannes with plans in the works to develop branches in Los Angeles and London in the near future. In 2019, PLAY took the...
hotelnewsme.com
bedrock HITS THE BULLSEYE WITH THEIR FIRST-IN-UAE INTERACTIVE DART CONCEPT
Has brought the UAE’s first-of-their-kind competitive entertainment dart boards to Pier 7, and it is changing the sports bar game in Dubai. Making waves across Europe, the innovative darts technology is a new and exciting development in competitive entertainment. bedrock’s state-of-the-art interactive dart boards have six one-of-a-kind games to choose from including ‘501/301’, ‘Cricket’ and ‘Killer’, catering for everyone, from novices to professionals. With each bay hosting up to 6 players at one time, guests can book 60 or 90 minute sessions. bedrock even has a private darts room (aptly named ‘The Bullseye’), complete with a stylish lounge and TV screens broadcasting live sport.
hotelnewsme.com
AN ENCHANTING FANTASY BRUNCH FOR ALL THE FAMILY AT DUNES EVERY SATURDAY
Escape into fantasy with a magical experience for the whole family, every Saturday afternoon in Dunes Café at the heart of Shangri-La Dubai. Suspend reality and embrace the fairy tale with delicious dishes, themed activities, and entertainment for kids, teenagers, and parents alike. Dune’s Saturday Brunch runs from 1:00...
hotelnewsme.com
3 MICHELIN STAR RESTAURANTS SHINE IN INAUGURAL MICHELIN GUIDE ABU DHABI
MICHELIN is pleased to present the very first selection of the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi, presenting 42 restaurants in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. 3 restaurants are recognised with one MICHELIN Star for their high-quality cooking and 4 establishments receive a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at moderate prices.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON REVEALS ITS HOTTEST NEW HOTELS OPENING IN 2023
As wanderlust well and truly sets in and guests from across the Middle East start planning their next adventures, Hilton has revealed its hotly anticipated new openings for 2023, many of which are perfectly located near the world’s most beautiful beaches, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Wonders of the World. With numerous exciting properties set to open worldwide, there’s endless travel bucket list inspiration on offer.
hotelnewsme.com
W DUBAI – THE PALM LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE ROOM RATES FOR 11 DAYS ONLY!
Christmas just came early at the iconic W Dubai – The Palm, with the hotel’s unmissable room rates offer, 11 Ways to Chill. Launching from today (November 11th) and available until November 22nd, the hottest hotel on the Palm Jumeirah is offering 11 stunning wonderful rooms at a discounted rate of AED 1,111. But book quick, as the limited time offer is only available for the next 11 days.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON IS ADDING TO THE HOLIDAY CHEER
Relax and recharge at Four Points by Sheraton while indulging in some superb F&B offers. With two locations in Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton is jam-packed with a range of different outlets to suit every taste. This festive season get ready to enjoy a unique festive experience as at both locations you are guaranteed a warm and welcoming ambience filled with holiday cheer.
