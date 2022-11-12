Read full article on original website
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
WSMV
Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
Person charged with attempted murder after Smyrna shooting
One person was taken into custody and another was brought to the hospital following a Sunday shooting in Smyrna.
WKRN
Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved shootings in Nashville
This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours. News 2's Nikki McGee spoke with a man who trains law enforcement for these very incidents. Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved …. This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings...
Man charged with homicide for 2018 deadly fender-bender shooting
A man accused of killing another man in 2018 in Antioch now faces criminal homicide charges.
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Press conference on Sumner County teen. Press conference on Sumner County teen. Newsmaker: Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends...
fox17.com
DUI suspected in deadly Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- An Antioch man is dead in an apparent DUI crash. Christian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, crashed his Chevrolet Silverado on the 800 block of Richards Road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They said he left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk before over-correcting and crossing a lane of traffic, where he collided with a Honda.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond
ACWORTH, Ga. — The owners of a jewelry store in Georgia helped police capture a man who crossed state lines with a stolen $95,000 diamond that belonged to a 90-year-old woman in Tennessee. The owners of Celestial Jewelers in Acworth knew something wasn’t right when Brandon McNeece walked into...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Department Arrests Person in Sunday Shooting
SMYRNA — Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at a residence Sunday. Upon arrival officers found the victim and suspect in the home. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where the victim underwent surgery. The suspect was escorted to the Smyrna Police Department where the suspect confessed to shooting the victim. The suspect has been charged with attempted first degree murder.
Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition
On Saturday, loved ones gathered in McGregor Park in Clarksville to hold a memorial for Kadaris Maddox, a 13-year-old who was found dead inside his home over the summer.
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man in West Nashville
A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation, resulting in the department’s second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours
fox17.com
Sumner County high school student killed while a bystander during domestic dispute
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Gallatin High School student was killed over the weekend after he was shot during an unrelated incident. Gallatin High School sent an email to parents sharing news of the death of sophomore Bobby Transou. According to the email, Transou was shot while he was...
WKRN
Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
Gallatin Police Looking for Theft Suspect Randall Brummett
Gallatin Police Department needs help locating Randall Brummett who is wanted for Theft Under $1000. He has an active warrant for theft on file in Sumner County. If you’re able to provide information on Brummett’s whereabouts contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
North Nashville art studio goes up in flames, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged an art studio in North Nashville early Monday morning.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
