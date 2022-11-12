ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved shootings in Nashville

This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours. News 2's Nikki McGee spoke with a man who trains law enforcement for these very incidents. Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved …. This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Press conference on Sumner County teen. Press conference on Sumner County teen. Newsmaker: Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

DUI suspected in deadly Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- An Antioch man is dead in an apparent DUI crash. Christian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, crashed his Chevrolet Silverado on the 800 block of Richards Road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They said he left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk before over-correcting and crossing a lane of traffic, where he collided with a Honda.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police Department Arrests Person in Sunday Shooting

SMYRNA — Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at a residence Sunday. Upon arrival officers found the victim and suspect in the home. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where the victim underwent surgery. The suspect was escorted to the Smyrna Police Department where the suspect confessed to shooting the victim. The suspect has been charged with attempted first degree murder.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy