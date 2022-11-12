Read full article on original website
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Iain MacLeod: Will he still be in charge of the show in June 2023?
We're now over four years into Iain MacLeod producing Coronation Street. He's produced over 1,150 episodes to date, which I believe is the most of any Corrie producer. I expected him to step down at the beginning of this year. With four years under his belt, do you think he'll continue to serve until at least June 2023, which will mark his fifth year with the soap?
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
EastEnders airs fallout of Amy Mitchell self-harm discovery
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the fallout of Jack Branning discovering his daughter Amy Mitchell is self-harming. Earlier this week, Sam Mitchell revealed to former flame Jack that she'd walked in on his daughter Amy self-harming in her room. Related:...
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
Good Morning Britain reveals weatherman's past as an EastEnders actor
Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to the revelation that their trusty weatherman was no stranger to being on screen, having acted in EastEnders from 1996 to 1999. And, like his EastEnders character Lenny Wallace, Des brings a sense of fun to everything he does, including meteorology. Richard Madeley spilled...
Coronation Street reveals first look at Martha Fraser's shock return
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared a sneak peek at Martha Fraser's surprise comeback to the soap after 13 years. Played once again by Stephanie Beacham, the character is about to make a shock return to Weatherfield in an upcoming storyline. From the looks of it, it seems...
EE - Who Was/Is the last Decent Older Character Introduced in the last ten years?
Timothy West year long stint in EastEnders as Stan Carter was very good. Pam managed to feel like a warm and familiar presence in the show within episodes of her arrival, which is a difficult thing to manage. I'll never know why she was axed (and given that she's been brought back several times since, it seems subsequent producers don't either).
The Walking Dead final episode deaths ranked from least likely to DEAD
The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead loves a bit of death. It's in the name! But after tons of faves were killed off in the first few seasons, a reluctance to keep murdering the cast seemed to set in. Suddenly, a mighty strong case of plot...
Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper welcome second child
Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper have announced the birth of their second child. Taking to Instagram, Scanlan shared the news that the couple had welcomed a baby girl along with a cute picture of his newborn baby holding his hand. He captioned the post: "3 days ago we met her…. #ScanClan".
Oh my gosh, who's in danger next, now Tony's gone?
I should think it's Tyler or Ellie. Because the OP would never suggest Fleur or Molly as someone who could be in danger. All of the couples that have been in the DO need a standout dance next week. Also Ellie needs to keep up momentum as she’s now the weakest dancer remaining.
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
Corrie's only Hope
She is becoming the star of the flagging show, already smarter than both her parents put together and I love it when she makes fun of 'Mama Bear'. She can even make Sam seem interesting and this Stape book plot is excellent. She is becoming the star of the flagging...
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
I'm A Celebrity has a huge banner calling for Matt Hancock's axe is flown over camp
Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Camp mates will still see it whether it’s shown on the...
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
Anybody here notice the expression on Ants face after Matts trial
It was blatantly obvious that Ant does like Matt especially when we saw his face looking gutted that he completed yet another trial. Dec does not seem too bothered but Ant looks like he really wants him to fall flat on his face and be humiliated on tv. Has Ant had someone close to him who passed away and thats why he hardly smiles when he is around Matt.
Home and Away: 35th anniversary
So, now its been announced that starting Monday an episode from year of Home and Away will drop on my5 daily in the run up to season return in January,it got me thinking again.... What are our thoughts, wishes, predictions etc for the 35th year of Home and Away??. Posts:...
Stopped watching
After seeing the posts on this forum, I’ve stopped watching the show this year. The entire drama with Matt Hancock entering the jungle is frankly, too much to bear. He is a serving MP, on salary, and should not be in Australia in the first place. Secondly, he was involved in a deeply shoddy front-bench team who did not handle the COVID-19 response successfully whatsoever and saw several millions die. He also flouted lockdown rules and made major mistakes in his role.
If not Matt, who are we targeting for next trial?
The viewers shouldn't spread votes, if we band together to vote someone, that will stop Matt doing it. Should be Chros Moyles, but it will be Matt doing everything i guess. Give Jill and Mike a chance, Matt doing all the trials is becoming very old now, I reckon those MPs have downloaded the app😃
