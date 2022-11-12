Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Good Morning Britain reveals weatherman's past as an EastEnders actor
Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to the revelation that their trusty weatherman was no stranger to being on screen, having acted in EastEnders from 1996 to 1999. And, like his EastEnders character Lenny Wallace, Des brings a sense of fun to everything he does, including meteorology. Richard Madeley spilled...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals first look at Martha Fraser's shock return
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared a sneak peek at Martha Fraser's surprise comeback to the soap after 13 years. Played once again by Stephanie Beacham, the character is about to make a shock return to Weatherfield in an upcoming storyline. From the looks of it, it seems...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
digitalspy.com
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
digitalspy.com
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
digitalspy.com
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper welcome second child
Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper have announced the birth of their second child. Taking to Instagram, Scanlan shared the news that the couple had welcomed a baby girl along with a cute picture of his newborn baby holding his hand. He captioned the post: "3 days ago we met her…. #ScanClan".
digitalspy.com
Coronations Streets ''far right'' storyline. Really bad?
Is it just me or is this one of the worst storylines Corrie have ever tried to pull off. ITV had a great drama recently depicting the far right. So I'm not sure why they have felt the need to do it on Corrie aswell?. The poor acting does not...
digitalspy.com
Iain MacLeod: Will he still be in charge of the show in June 2023?
We're now over four years into Iain MacLeod producing Coronation Street. He's produced over 1,150 episodes to date, which I believe is the most of any Corrie producer. I expected him to step down at the beginning of this year. With four years under his belt, do you think he'll continue to serve until at least June 2023, which will mark his fifth year with the soap?
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.
Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
digitalspy.com
11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Janine has a shock accident, Lexi discovers the devastating truth about Lola while Rocky investigates Harvey’s mystery online woman. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Pregnant Janine has an accident. Linda is taken aback when she...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs fallout of Amy Mitchell self-harm discovery
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the fallout of Jack Branning discovering his daughter Amy Mitchell is self-harming. Earlier this week, Sam Mitchell revealed to former flame Jack that she'd walked in on his daughter Amy self-harming in her room. Related:...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Alfie Moon gets dire warning in robbery storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. Alfie Moon has been warned by Denise Fox he's a "dead man" in EastEnders' robbery storyline. Tuesday's (November 15) episode was a busy one for Denise, as she not only dealt with the aftermath of Amy Mitchell's self-harm but also stumbled upon a robbery scene. The robbery...
digitalspy.com
Corrie's only Hope
She is becoming the star of the flagging show, already smarter than both her parents put together and I love it when she makes fun of 'Mama Bear'. She can even make Sam seem interesting and this Stape book plot is excellent. She is becoming the star of the flagging...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 premiere reveals shocking twist
Yellowstone spoilers follow. Yellowstone aired a shocking twist in the premiere of season five as Kayce's season four vision comes to fruition. At the end of last season, Kayce (Luke Grimes) went on a vision quest after going through an existential crisis. He came away with the vision having seen "the end of us".
digitalspy.com
Stopped watching
After seeing the posts on this forum, I’ve stopped watching the show this year. The entire drama with Matt Hancock entering the jungle is frankly, too much to bear. He is a serving MP, on salary, and should not be in Australia in the first place. Secondly, he was involved in a deeply shoddy front-bench team who did not handle the COVID-19 response successfully whatsoever and saw several millions die. He also flouted lockdown rules and made major mistakes in his role.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson pays tribute to the man who saved her mum's life
Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson has paid a loving tribute to the first responder who saved her mother's life. The Maxine Minniver actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the man in question, Howard, and her mother, writing about the traumatic ordeal for her family that happened a year ago.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead final episode deaths ranked from least likely to DEAD
The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead loves a bit of death. It's in the name! But after tons of faves were killed off in the first few seasons, a reluctance to keep murdering the cast seemed to set in. Suddenly, a mighty strong case of plot...
Comments / 0