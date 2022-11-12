After seeing the posts on this forum, I’ve stopped watching the show this year. The entire drama with Matt Hancock entering the jungle is frankly, too much to bear. He is a serving MP, on salary, and should not be in Australia in the first place. Secondly, he was involved in a deeply shoddy front-bench team who did not handle the COVID-19 response successfully whatsoever and saw several millions die. He also flouted lockdown rules and made major mistakes in his role.

