Photo: Alleged Russian Collaborators Tied to Lampposts in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops flooded into Kherson on Friday, liberating the southern port city after nearly nine months of Russian occupation—and clearing the way for some combatants to face accusations they aided the enemy. An Associated Press photograph taken on Sunday shows two alleged collaborators zip-tied to lampposts in the freshly liberated city, awaiting an unknown fate. Throughout the country in recent weeks, The Sunday Times of London reported, Ukrainian intelligence services have made a number of methodical arrests of assumed traitors, who are often held for weeks without charge. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the collaborators left behind by the Russian retreat on Friday, urging them to surrender under the guarantee they would “be treated in accordance with the law and international standards.” In a Sunday night video address, the president said that 400 instances of war crimes had already been documented in Kherson. Zelensky added that “the neutralization of saboteurs” remained an ongoing project for Ukrainian soldiers, with oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych claiming that the Russians had “mined nearly everything” as they pulled back, according to the Kyiv Independent.
Ukrainian Intelligence Predicts Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Not 'Survive' If He Loses The War
It is "unlikely" Russian President Vladimir Putin will survive the end of the conflict if Russia finds itself on the losing side of the war, according to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as the Ukrainian military's head of Defense Intelligence. Budanov believes Putin will swiftly be overthrown should the...
Vladimir Putin Sending Soldiers Who Refuse To Fight In Ukraine To 'Dungeon-Like' Prison Camps
Vladimir Putin is reportedly sending innocent Russian men who refuse to fight in Ukraine to “dungeon-like” prison camps where the threat of execution is imminent, RadarOnline.com has learned. That is the harrowing development to come just days after the 70-year-old leader ordered more than 300,000 fresh troops to...
Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee
New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
Famed Russian analyst who blasted Putin for Kherson retreat denies rift; Ukrainians dance in Kherson: Live updates
Political analyst Alexander Dugin in recent days had openly criticized Putin for failing to defend "Russian cities" such as Kherson. Live updates.
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
airlive.net
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades
A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]
American fighter in Ukraine describes the "pure evil" of Russia's war
An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against "pure evil." "Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what's been done to these people," said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
Hear what Russian officials texted Ukrainian residents under Putin's martial law order
The Kremlin-appointed leaders of the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine say they intend to evacuate up to 60,000 civilians further away from the frontline. Residents received a text message asking them to leave due to the threat of shelling by the Ukrainian army. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Russian soldier catches and throws bomb dropped by Ukrainian drone
Drone footage shows a Russian soldier catching two bombs dropped by a Ukrainian drone and throwing them away after catching them while he was hiding in a trench in the battlefield. Armed drones play a vital role in the war in Ukraine, with both sides using them in large numbers...
Vladimir Putin's Troops Call For Mutiny As Ailing Russian Leader's Prospects Of Winning War In Ukraine Grow Slimmer By The Day
The troops ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine are reportedly turning their backs on the Kremlin and raising their arms in mutiny against the government they swore to serve, RadarOnline.com has learned. This surprising development comes as Russia continues to lose ground in Ukraine and as Putin’s...
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says
A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in western Russia, killing 13 people. The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft after an engine caught fire during training. Now, a Russian committee is investigating to see if the pilots could faces charges for the incident. Two Russian...
