LHSAA playoffs: Top performers in Monroe-area from high school football 1st round playoffs

Here are the top performers from the opening round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association from the Monroe-area:

Amareya Greeley, Carroll: Greeley returned two fake punts for touchdowns for the Bulldogs but it wasn't enough as Carroll fell to Breaux Bridge in the Non-select Division II playoffs opening round Friday night.

Chaunkiveon Lewis, Ouachita Parish: Lewis tallied three touchdowns for the Lions, who downed Hahnville, 35-21, on the road in the first round of the Division I Non-select playoffs.

Jay Bonner, Sterlington: Bonner had six carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Baker in the first round of the Non-select Division III playoffs.

Noah Norman, West Monroe: Norman ran the ball 12 times for 137 yards in the Rebels' 45-6 victory over Chalmette in the opening round of the Non-select Division I playoffs.