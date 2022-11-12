ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

LHSAA playoffs: Top performers in Monroe-area from high school football 1st round playoffs

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBcR2_0j8DCPEH00

Here are the top performers from the opening round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association from the Monroe-area:

Amareya Greeley, Carroll: Greeley returned two fake punts for touchdowns for the Bulldogs but it wasn't enough as Carroll fell to Breaux Bridge in the Non-select Division II playoffs opening round Friday night.

Chaunkiveon Lewis, Ouachita Parish: Lewis tallied three touchdowns for the Lions, who downed Hahnville, 35-21, on the road in the first round of the Division I Non-select playoffs.

Jay Bonner, Sterlington: Bonner had six carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Baker in the first round of the Non-select Division III playoffs.

CONTENDERS, PRETENDERSWhich Monroe high school football teams are contenders, pretenders in LHSAA playoffs?

STATE TITLE PICKSPredicting winners for Monroe-area teams to open LHSAA football playoffs

RUSTON KNOCKS OFF WEST MONROERuston football dominates for first win over West Monroe since 1990

Noah Norman, West Monroe: Norman ran the ball 12 times for 137 yards in the Rebels' 45-6 victory over Chalmette in the opening round of the Non-select Division I playoffs.

The Sterlington High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
