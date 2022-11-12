Four North Carolina State students commit suicide during fall semester

The North Carolina State University is grieving after losing another student to suicide on Thursday — the fourth one to take their own life this semester.

In the latest incident, a male sophomore was found dead in a residence hall room at the Wolf Village Apartments, a university spokesperson confirmed to WRAL .

In total, the university lost five students this semester — four to suicide, and one who was killed in an off-campus car accident, the spokesperson said.

The string of deaths has stunned the school’s student body, who were once again mourning after word spread of the latest death on Friday morning.

“When I heard about the first one, it really hit. Another one happened. Then another happened and one happened yesterday. I don’t know what to do anymore,” senior Jodie Horne told WTVD .

A week ago the university hosted a campus-wide Wellness Day for students. Classes were canceled and students were encouraged to focus on their mental health and check in with their families. The school offered students a variety of calming activities, such as yoga, crafts, guided walks and video games.

“Words can’t express how sad and difficult this is for our students and campus,” NC State said in a statement.

Vice Chancellor and Dean for @NCStateDASA Doneka Scott announces a new group to address the mental health and well-being of the Pack.



Read more about the university-wide Student Mental Health Task Force, including how you can share your feedback: https://t.co/0Z6OzuE5SE pic.twitter.com/VngMvRa6Es — NC State University (@NCState) November 11, 2022

“The university is pouring every resource we have available into reaching our students in need and providing them support and guidance. Our staff and medical professionals are working around the clock to help steer students to the many resources currently available, and we’ve asked our new student mental health task force to develop additional short-term and long-term strategies to help our students.”

Students said they are under immense academic pressure that could be impacting their mental health.

“I know that’s one of the things that bothers me a lot. So I understand where that struggle comes from. The need to succeed is big pressure,” Alessandro Dal Pra, a chemical engineering major, told WTVD.

To beat the stress, some have tried to turn to activities as an escape.

“I just keep going. Try not to stay stagnate. I go to the gym or find something to do,” Aaron Hills, a computer science major, said.

According to the NC State Center for Health and Statistics, suicide was the second leading cause of death for young people in the ages 10-18 in 2019, and the third leading cause of death for those 19-34, WRAL reported.

Local psychotherapist Kamala Uzzell, who is familiar with university’s counseling center, said the school is doing all it can to support its students but still needs additional help. The massive public college has an undergraduate enrollment of over 26,000 students.

“If there is any failing, it’s that we need to have more focus, more attention and more money put toward mental health resources,” she told WRAL.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org