Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
Jackson, Hillsdale County school closures extend to third day
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Jackson County Intermediate School District officials are making progress on restoring computer systems that were attacked by ransomware over the weekend. Their work isn’t quite finished, so public school districts and charter schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will remain closed for a third straight day.
wkzo.com
Technology outage cancels classes in Jackson, Hillsdale Counties
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A computer system outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday throughout Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Sunday night, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley posted the following to social media:. Over the weekend, our technology consortium suffered a systems outage. The outage affected...
wkzo.com
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
wkzo.com
Allegan County races to make broadband internet available to all residents
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $17.7 million dollar contract to 123.net out of Southfield, MI, to provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to around 12,000 unserved addresses. The company’s proposal was chosen recently out of eleven pitches brought to...
wkzo.com
Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
wkzo.com
Jackson and Hillsdale County schools remain closed after ransomware attack
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will not attend classes for a second consecutive day following a computer system outage caused by a ransomware attack this past weekend. Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley issued a statement Monday evening stating that although security...
wkzo.com
List of most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo county released
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021. The intersection of Drake Road at West Main Street in Kalamazoo is once again the...
wkzo.com
An argument over money leads to a stabbing Monday morning Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people arguing over money led to a stabbing incident Monday morning in Kalamazoo. Around 8:40 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to multiple reports of a stabbing that was occurring in the 100 block of East North Street. Officers...
wkzo.com
Motorist in Plainwell crashes into tree: Drugs and speed possible factors
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Plainwell Department of Public Safety police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning, November 15. It happened just north of downtown Plainwell near North Main Street and East First Avenue. Officers got the 9-1-1 call from a...
wkzo.com
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray...
wkzo.com
Man charged with drunk driving death of Mendon infant waives rights to preliminary hearing
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver charged in a St. Joseph County crash that killed an infant waved his rights to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case now heads to trial according to the St. Joseph County District Court. 24-year-old Efrain Jimenez-Lopez was...
wkzo.com
Portage man dead after two-vehicle crash: MSP investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Portage man is dead following a crash on Sprinkle Road Monday morning, November 14. Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a black Toyota SUV was heading northbound on Sprinkle Road...
wkzo.com
Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in Brady Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, November 11 around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township. Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 2002 red Subaru lost control traveling...
wkzo.com
Weather and road conditions believed to be the cause of single vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Winter-like weather and road conditions are believed to be the cause of a single vehicle crash in Cass County on Sunday, November 13. It happened around 1 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive in Jefferson Township. Sheriff’s deputies say that a 50-year-old...
wkzo.com
Top 25 roundup: Michigan State nips No. 4 Kentucky in 2 OTs
Mady Sissoko scored five consecutive points in the second overtime to help Michigan State pull out an 86-77 victory against No. 4 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Joey Hauser poured in 23 points, Malik Hall added 20, Sissoko posted 16 and Tyson Walker...
wkzo.com
Two separate crashes occur within 1 hour of each other during Tuesday’s snowy morning commute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday morning’s wintery weather caused a number of challenges for drivers in Kalamazoo County. Law enforcement reported two separate crashes during the prime commuting hours with the first occurring around 7:30 a.m. in Portage. It happened when two cars collided on West Milham...
Comments / 0