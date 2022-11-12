ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jackson, Hillsdale County school closures extend to third day

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Jackson County Intermediate School District officials are making progress on restoring computer systems that were attacked by ransomware over the weekend. Their work isn’t quite finished, so public school districts and charter schools in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will remain closed for a third straight day.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Technology outage cancels classes in Jackson, Hillsdale Counties

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A computer system outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday throughout Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Sunday night, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley posted the following to social media:. Over the weekend, our technology consortium suffered a systems outage. The outage affected...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson and Hillsdale County schools remain closed after ransomware attack

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will not attend classes for a second consecutive day following a computer system outage caused by a ransomware attack this past weekend. Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley issued a statement Monday evening stating that although security...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
An argument over money leads to a stabbing Monday morning Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people arguing over money led to a stabbing incident Monday morning in Kalamazoo. Around 8:40 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to multiple reports of a stabbing that was occurring in the 100 block of East North Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage man dead after two-vehicle crash: MSP investigating

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Portage man is dead following a crash on Sprinkle Road Monday morning, November 14. Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a black Toyota SUV was heading northbound on Sprinkle Road...
PORTAGE, MI
Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in Brady Township

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, November 11 around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township. Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 2002 red Subaru lost control traveling...
VICKSBURG, MI
Top 25 roundup: Michigan State nips No. 4 Kentucky in 2 OTs

Mady Sissoko scored five consecutive points in the second overtime to help Michigan State pull out an 86-77 victory against No. 4 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Joey Hauser poured in 23 points, Malik Hall added 20, Sissoko posted 16 and Tyson Walker...
EAST LANSING, MI

