Nationwide Report

At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Malibu (Malibu, CA)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that the crash started with a Lexus sped down an incline and struck several warning markers in the center median. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck which in turn struck a motorcycle.
MALIBU, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air

Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
pmq.com

YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.

David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

4 Inglewood single-family homes under $850,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With interest rates up and over 7% the cost of owning a home continues to be out of reach for some first-time homebuyers. If you’re willing to spend between $4,000 and $5,500 per month, we found four homes in the desirable Morningside Park area of Inglewood that are worth a look.
INGLEWOOD, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
