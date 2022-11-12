Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO