Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy Building
As the Metro’s expansion on the K-Line accelerates real estate speculation along the Crenshaw Corridor, businessmen in Leimert Park use group economics as a front-line defense against crowding out.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Malibu (Malibu, CA)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that the crash started with a Lexus sped down an incline and struck several warning markers in the center median. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck which in turn struck a motorcycle.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Nas’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized
The Calabasas home of the "King's Disease III" rapper was burglarized over the weekend. Police are investigating.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
WATCH: Porsche Plows Into Crowd During California Street Carnival
They were waiting in line for rides.
pmq.com
YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.
David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
fox10phoenix.com
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
2urbangirls.com
4 Inglewood single-family homes under $850,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With interest rates up and over 7% the cost of owning a home continues to be out of reach for some first-time homebuyers. If you’re willing to spend between $4,000 and $5,500 per month, we found four homes in the desirable Morningside Park area of Inglewood that are worth a look.
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Gunman shoots, kills woman in historic downtown Los Angeles hotel building
Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot at the historic Hayward Hotel building in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 6th Street at the Hayward Hotel, which a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant said is “now […]
NBC Los Angeles
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Comments / 0