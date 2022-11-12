BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Hitting the court for the final time during the 2022 regular season, USC Upstate volleyball showed its grit as it continued to battle forcing Campbell to earn its set victories Saturday evening, playing the first and second sets very tight before succumbing by scores of 22-25, 25-27, and 12-25. Leading to the close scores in sets one and two, Upstate saw a pair of attackers hit over .400 individually in each set while the team recorded five of its seven total blocks in the two frames. In the first set, sophomore outside hitter Ashleigh Nicoll put down five of her team-high 12 kills as she hit .444 in the period, and in the second set, junior outside hitter Ali Jansen recorded four of her nine kills while hitting .429 in the set.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO