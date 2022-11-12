ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
upstatespartans.com

Returning to the Upstate, Men's Basketball Continues Stretch of Games Against ACC Opponents with Trip to Clemson Tuesday

USC Upstate (1-1; 0-0 Big South) at Clemson (1-1; 0-0 ACC) Littlejohn Coliseum | Clemson, S.C. Continuing a two-game stretch of games versus Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, Tuesday's meeting between USC Upstate and Clemson marks the second all-time meeting between the two programs in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.). The Spartans and Tigers' lone meeting came on Dec. 2, 2015, with the Tigers claiming a 76-66 victory over the Spartans at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
CLEMSON, SC
upstatespartans.com

Ashleigh Nicoll Leads the Spartan Offense with 12 Kills as Spartans Battle Campbell on the Final Day of the Regular Season

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Hitting the court for the final time during the 2022 regular season, USC Upstate volleyball showed its grit as it continued to battle forcing Campbell to earn its set victories Saturday evening, playing the first and second sets very tight before succumbing by scores of 22-25, 25-27, and 12-25. Leading to the close scores in sets one and two, Upstate saw a pair of attackers hit over .400 individually in each set while the team recorded five of its seven total blocks in the two frames. In the first set, sophomore outside hitter Ashleigh Nicoll put down five of her team-high 12 kills as she hit .444 in the period, and in the second set, junior outside hitter Ali Jansen recorded four of her nine kills while hitting .429 in the set.
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatespartans.com

Upstate Heads to Blacksburg take on the Hokies of No. 13 Virginia Tech During the Second Road Game of the Season

USC Upstate (1-1, 0-0 Big South) vs. Virginia Tech (2-0, 0-0 ACC) TV: ACCN Network | South Carolina Upstate vs. Virginia Tech. USC Upstate and Virginia Tech have matched up sporadically since 2009 when the Spartans nearly pulled out a win but fell 68-62 in Blacksburg, Va. for the first time. Upstate trails the overall series 4-0 with all four games being road games for the Spartans. During the most recent meeting, Upstate fell 96-45 in the 2018-2019 season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup

HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BLACKSBURG, SC
WBTV

South Point at Dudley

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville High School coach talks team's performance in classroom

Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures over the weekend. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
