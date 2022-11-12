Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
upstatespartans.com
Returning to the Upstate, Men's Basketball Continues Stretch of Games Against ACC Opponents with Trip to Clemson Tuesday
USC Upstate (1-1; 0-0 Big South) at Clemson (1-1; 0-0 ACC) Littlejohn Coliseum | Clemson, S.C. Continuing a two-game stretch of games versus Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, Tuesday's meeting between USC Upstate and Clemson marks the second all-time meeting between the two programs in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.). The Spartans and Tigers' lone meeting came on Dec. 2, 2015, with the Tigers claiming a 76-66 victory over the Spartans at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
upstatespartans.com
Ashleigh Nicoll Leads the Spartan Offense with 12 Kills as Spartans Battle Campbell on the Final Day of the Regular Season
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Hitting the court for the final time during the 2022 regular season, USC Upstate volleyball showed its grit as it continued to battle forcing Campbell to earn its set victories Saturday evening, playing the first and second sets very tight before succumbing by scores of 22-25, 25-27, and 12-25. Leading to the close scores in sets one and two, Upstate saw a pair of attackers hit over .400 individually in each set while the team recorded five of its seven total blocks in the two frames. In the first set, sophomore outside hitter Ashleigh Nicoll put down five of her team-high 12 kills as she hit .444 in the period, and in the second set, junior outside hitter Ali Jansen recorded four of her nine kills while hitting .429 in the set.
upstatespartans.com
Upstate Heads to Blacksburg take on the Hokies of No. 13 Virginia Tech During the Second Road Game of the Season
USC Upstate (1-1, 0-0 Big South) vs. Virginia Tech (2-0, 0-0 ACC) TV: ACCN Network | South Carolina Upstate vs. Virginia Tech. USC Upstate and Virginia Tech have matched up sporadically since 2009 when the Spartans nearly pulled out a win but fell 68-62 in Blacksburg, Va. for the first time. Upstate trails the overall series 4-0 with all four games being road games for the Spartans. During the most recent meeting, Upstate fell 96-45 in the 2018-2019 season.
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
247Sports
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup
HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 11 of the season. Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 31-16 win over (...)
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
ACC Panic Room: UNC believes they can win title, as should everyone else
The ACC Championship game is set between Clemson and North Carolina. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss how the Heels believe they can win, and everyone else should start believing them as well.
Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
WBTV
South Point at Dudley
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
WNCT
Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
First Responder Friday: Clemson Police Department Crisis Center
"Being a crisis negotiator is all about listening. It's about listening and trying to understand. It's not about trying to talk and continue to talk," according to Clemson Police Department Captain Nate Heard.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
FOX Carolina
Greenville High School coach talks team's performance in classroom
Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures over the weekend. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with...
FOX Carolina
SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
