CHAMPAIGN — After back-to-back losses, the road doesn't get much easier for Illinois this week. The Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) head to Michigan for a game against the No. 3 Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) and will be shorthanded at key positions. Head coach Bret Bielema said running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray are "trending in the right direction" to play on Saturday but said much is still to be determined this week. Cornerbacks Tahveon Nicholson and Terrell Jennings are out for the season.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO