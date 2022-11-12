Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022

Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold […] The post Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute appeared first on Wilson County Source.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO