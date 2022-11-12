ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase in Tennessee

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the state. The latest occurrence affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County. Following a sudden spike in deaths in the flock, testing at the C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Nashville and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory […] The post Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing / Runaway 15-year-old Jada

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old female, Jada, who did not return to her home on Stonehenge Drive after school. She was last spotted getting on the school bus around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, and was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing / Runaway 15-year-old Jada appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings

NASHVILLE –It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Jackpots […] The post Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Home for the Holidays Saturday, November 12, 10:00am-4:00pm 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN Mt. Juliet Community Center Mt. Juliet’s largest holiday vendor and craft fair is in its 10th year! For 10 years Mt. Juliet Community Center […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee’s Run Game Powers Blue Raiders Past Charlotte

Middle Tennessee’s special teams and run game powered the Blue Raiders in cold weather on Saturday, blocking two kicks and scoring three touchdowns between them in a 24-14 win over Charlotte at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. Decorian Patterson gave MTSU (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) a spark early, ensuring that the first Charlotte drive would earn no points […] The post Middle Tennessee’s Run Game Powers Blue Raiders Past Charlotte appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE November 10 – 16, 2022 DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. […] The post TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet

STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play winning tickets. One of those Double Play tickets, sold at Kanku’s Citgo, 1910 […] The post Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 11

The college football regular season is winding down. Here are the scores from week 11 for every college football team in Tennessee. Saturday, November 12, 2022 Tennessee (9-1)- 66 Missouri (4-6)- 24 Vanderbilt (4-6)- 24 #24 Kentucky (6-4)- 21 Austin Peay (7-3)- 31 Kennesaw State (5-5)- 14 Western Carolina (5-5)- 20 ETSU (3-7)- 17 Samford […] The post 2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 11 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park

Pink announced a stadium tour kicking off in 2023 with a stop in Nashville. Titled the “Pink Summer Carnvial Tour”, the concert will be held at Geodis Park on September 22 with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar appearing on certain dates. Opening acts are Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. Tickets go on presale for […] The post Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/ARDMORE – The thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game. And moving south of Murfreesboro, there’s another Tennessee Cash winner of $26,696 from last night’s drawing. The $800,000 […] The post $800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 14, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 14 -November 20, 2022. Opry Next Stage at Ryman photo by Evan Kaufmann Sunday, November 20, 7:30 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 14, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Three Lady Vols On Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List

From UTSports.com The John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN.com, and three Tennessee standouts are included in that group. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious […] The post Three Lady Vols On Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly

A bit brisk today as it will feel more like Denver this morning than Tennessee. The good news is plenty of sunshine is on tap for the game. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night Mostly […] The post WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Missing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son

Stephanie Whittenberg, 29, and her juvenile son were reported missing by a family member on September 8. Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. She has reached out to detectives by phone, but face-to-face contact has yet to be made. Therefore, Whittenberg and her son are still listed in the National […] The post Missing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee to Open Tennessee Residence for Christmas Tours

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas Tours beginning on December 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year, “The Gift of Giving,” will portray the various ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give […] The post Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee to Open Tennessee Residence for Christmas Tours appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Check Out These 3 Family-Friendly Events at Bridgestone Arena

If you are looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, here are a few upcoming family events at Bridgestone Arena. Scott Hamilton & Friends photo courtesy of Scott Hamilton Saturday, November 20th, 5 pm Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration […] The post Check Out These 3 Family-Friendly Events at Bridgestone Arena appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible

In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS: For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Saturday Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near […] The post WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute

Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold […] The post Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Vanderbilt Quarterback Mike Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

From VUCommodores.com After leading the Vanderbilt football team to a 24-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky, quarterback Mike Wright has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Wright posted a QBR of 94.6 while throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also running for 126 yards and a score in the win over Kentucky. […] The post Vanderbilt Quarterback Mike Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible

Damp, cold, and a chance of flurries, that’s what the forecast looks like for the next 36 hours. It will be next week before we see any kind of significant warm-up. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Rain, mainly before 11am. High near 49. Light and variable wind becoming […] The post WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy