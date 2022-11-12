ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Gephardt Daily

SUV rams into Roy nail salon; 1 transported to hospital

ROY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City police and fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday after an SUV crashed into the side of a Roy nail salon. The site was Joy’s Too Salon, 1930 W. 4800 South. “The driver of a white SUV,...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A speeding driver in Parleys Canyon was laughing, until he was arrested

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home

PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
PLAIN CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Message to Utah skiers from UDOT about traffic — plan ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — As more skiers become interested in Utah resorts, more traffic problems arise in the canyons. In one instance this week, UDOT had to deal with vehicles that were parked illegally on side canyon roads. Adding to potential parking problems for Utah skiers is this —...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

