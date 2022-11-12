Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
SUV rams into Roy nail salon; 1 transported to hospital
ROY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City police and fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday after an SUV crashed into the side of a Roy nail salon. The site was Joy’s Too Salon, 1930 W. 4800 South. “The driver of a white SUV,...
police1.com
Utah deputy struck, killed by cement truck while driving to work
LEHI, Utah — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash while on his way to work Saturday. According to KSL News, Deputy Joel Baker was killed when a cement truck hit his car after being unable to stop in time for a red light.
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
kslnewsradio.com
A speeding driver in Parleys Canyon was laughing, until he was arrested
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
KSLTV
West Valley City Police search for driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a man crossing the street Monday night. “I can’t imagine somebody would hit somebody and then run off and leave them,” said Mike Miller, who lives a few houses away from where the crash happened.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD arrests woman in stolen vehicle after Millcreek owner tracks location on computer
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman arrested while sitting in a vehicle stolen out of Millcreek was found with other items of interest to police. The owner of the stolen vehicle was able to track its location as it moved to different parts...
Police announce no danger to public after bomb scare at U of U Hospital
The University of Utah has reported a potential bomb threat at its location in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
KSLTV
Family mourns loss of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by cement truck
Investigators said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a cement truck heading southbound on Redwood Road hit Baker’s car as he was eastbound on Mountain View Corridor. “The only thing we know is somehow there wasn’t enough time for him to stop at the light,” Cami Beacham, Baker’s sister-in-law, said.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
kslnewsradio.com
Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home
PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
Driver killed in cement truck crash in Lehi
One person is dead after a cement truck and passenger car collided on Redwood Road in Lehi early Saturday morning.
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
Gephardt Daily
American Fork police ask for help finding boys last seen in Beaver County
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are asking the public’s help locating three local boys last seen on Oct. 29. The boys’ last known location was in Beaver County. Police believe they may have been headed to southern Utah, where they...
Gephardt Daily
Crews use snowmobiles to reach remote cabin fire in Wasatch County; structure a total loss
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County fire and search and rescue crews responded to a remote cabin on fire Friday but were unable to save the structure. “The cabin ended up being a total loss,” says a statement from Wasatch County Fire. “In...
kslnewsradio.com
Message to Utah skiers from UDOT about traffic — plan ahead
SALT LAKE CITY — As more skiers become interested in Utah resorts, more traffic problems arise in the canyons. In one instance this week, UDOT had to deal with vehicles that were parked illegally on side canyon roads. Adding to potential parking problems for Utah skiers is this —...
kjzz.com
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
