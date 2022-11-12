Read full article on original website
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
Nick Aldis Reportedly Talking With International Promotion
The old saying about one door closing and another opening is playing out for Nick Aldis. No sooner did Aldis close the door on his affiliation with the National Wrestling Alliance than another door opened via the proposed relaunch of the British-based World of Sport Wrestling promotion. Inside the Ropes...
NWA receives fan backlash over the crowning of the promotion’s new world champion
As seen during Saturday’s Hard Times 3, Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match. The NWA, which was been dealing Nick Aldis leaving the promotion, received fan backlash over Tyrus becoming the new champion. Here were some of the top comments via Twitter…
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
Scarlett comments on drink tossed at her during WWE house show, more details
More details have emerged from the incident at the WWE house show at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, from an incident where a fan tossed a drink at Scarlett during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the breakdown of how the incident took place is...
OWA Fight 4 Pride Results (11/11/22)
Ohio Wrestling Alliance held its OWA Fight 4 Pride event on November 11 from the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. Ashton Starr. – Pretty Flawless def. The Ody. –...
New Match Announced For Ladies Night Out 12 – 11/27/22
WrestleCade weekend is going down from November 25th to November 27th with an action packed weekend of Pro-Wrestling. One of the shows taking place that weekend is Ladies Night Out 12, a card action packed with women’s wrestling. The event goes down November 27th at 1PM EST from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Now, a new match has been announced for the show. Title Match Network, which is the stream host for the event, announced that Independent standout Janai Kai will take on La Rosa Negra in singles action. Many more talent are announced for the show and you can see the card so far below.
WWE Trademarks “Iron Survivor Challenge”, Details Revealed
New matches are always exciting. Recently, WWE trademarked “Iron Survival Challenge” and on the surface, that seems like a random mix of words. What could it possibly be? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported some details regarding the trademark and we now know that it will be a specific match type and even could be revealed as soon as tonight on NXT, but that’s not 100% confirmed.
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13
WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
NWA Hard Times 3 Results – November 12, 2022
#1 Contender’s Match (NWA World Television Championship) J Spade & Bu Ku Dao of Slime SZN defeated Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp of Miserably Faithful. Anthony Mayweather, JTG, and The Pope defeated Mercurio, “Magic” Jake Dumas, and Jax Dane (with Christi Jaynes and Chris Silvio, Esq.)
AEW Rampage Viewership Holds Steady While Key Demo Rating Drops This Week
This week’s edition of Rampage held steady on the viewership front. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is down from the 0.14 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Matt Cardona Is Willing To Help MJF With His Tan
MJF is a top star in AEW. MJF has continued to improve throughout his young career and is now one of the top talent in All Elite Wrestling. Fellow wrestler, Matt Cardona, has known MJF for the most of his career as MJF was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling by Brian Myers, who is Cardona’s longtime tag team partner and friend. While talking to Inside The Ropes, Matt Cardona offered his assessment of Max.
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
Davey Richards Teases Potential Match With FTR Could Finally Happen In 2023, However The Match Already Happened This Year
Richards and Eddie Edwards, collectively known as The Wolves, are are no secret to Pro-Wrestling fans world wide. The team has been all over the world, in ROH, IMPACT Wrestling and even had a small showing in NXT. They’ve always continued to be on and off as a team and continuing singles journeys, but Edward and Richards reunited earlier in 2021, and they continue to team up together on the independent scene. Meanwhile, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) is widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world as they currently hold the tag team titles in AAA, ROH, and NJPW, in addition to being full-time roster members on AEW. Davey Richards recently sat down with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone where he discussed his reunion with Edwards and said that when they’re on, nobody can compare to them. He stated that he felt like they clicked during a recent match against Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku).
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 11/14/22 – Balor vs Rollins, Riddle vs Gable And More!
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will sure to be an intense one as we build towards WWE Survivor Series. We will see a United States title clash between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins as well as a match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable. This page will be...
Where Da Party At? They’re Back On 11/20/22
Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole are collectively known as “Da Party” and were a huge part of UpUpDownDown before they all went their separate ways in different companies. But, now they’re back. All four have been teasing something on social media and now we know what it is. Today, they dropped a video revealing that Da Party will be reuniting on November 20th live on Twitch at 10PM. You can watch the stream on the following twitch channels: TheSweetzLive, ClaudiosCafe or TheChugs.
