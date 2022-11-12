ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bodyslam.net

Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win

Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
bodyslam.net

IWE “Kings Of Controversy” Results – 11/12/22

Intense Wrestling Entertainment present “Kings of Controversy” on November 12th, 2022 from the American Legion Post 63 in Augusta, Georgia. IWE Mayhem Championship – Falls Count Anywhere Match:. AC Mack defeated Suge D to retain the IWE Mayhem Championship – (11:27) All Star Special (Will Huckaby...
AUGUSTA, GA
bodyslam.net

WWE Trademarks “Iron Survivor Challenge”, Details Revealed

New matches are always exciting. Recently, WWE trademarked “Iron Survival Challenge” and on the surface, that seems like a random mix of words. What could it possibly be? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported some details regarding the trademark and we now know that it will be a specific match type and even could be revealed as soon as tonight on NXT, but that’s not 100% confirmed.
wrestletalk.com

Will Ospreay Pitches For Rising AEW Star To Join United Empire

IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has pitched for a rising AEW star to join his United Empire faction. Ospreay formed United Empire after he betrayed Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS back in October 2020. The group consists of Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, Jeff Cobb,...
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie

If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ringsidenews.com

Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing

Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
PWMania

Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV

Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star

Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
tjrwrestling.net

Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them

Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
wrestlinginc.com

'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons

Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
bodyslam.net

WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13

WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
MADISON, WI
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW

Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury

Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
itrwrestling.com

Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match

Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
bodyslam.net

Final Viewership Number For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Rises

The final viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Brandon Thurston reported on Monday, November 14 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.264 million viewers in final numbers. The show also drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Both of these numbers are up from the November 4 episode’s final numbers.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center

WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...

