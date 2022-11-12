PROVO, Utah – Get in your seats early for Saturday’s BYU football game against Utah Tech. It’s going to be a lengthy pregame Senior Day ceremony. BYU football will recognize 34 players with a Senior blanket before the first-ever game against the in-state Trail Blazers. Out of the 34 players that will be honored, 13 know for sure are heading into their last games at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The rest are either COVID-Juniors that still have eligibility to come back potentially.

