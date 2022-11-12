Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Has ‘Stew Of Variables’ Causing Turnover Woes
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is averaging 21.5 turnovers through its first two regular season games. That puts Mark Pope’s team at 345th nationally in turnover average. For reference, there are 363 teams in college hoops. So ball security is top of mind for BYU hoops as they gear up to host Missouri State on Wednesday night.
kslsports.com
Ten Best BYU Football Home Games During Independence Era
PROVO, Utah – A unique era in BYU football history is nearing its end. When BYU hosts Utah Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 19, it will be BYU’s last home game as an FBS Independent program. In 2023, BYU will be a member of the...
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Stanford
PROVO, Utah – The regular season finale for BYU football at Stanford now has a kickoff time. BYU’s second trip to The Farm will kick off at 9 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (PT) on November 26 on FS1. The 9 p.m. (MT) start is the latest kickoff of the year for BYU this season.
kslsports.com
On This Day: BYU Football Secures First Win 100 Years Ago
PROVO, Utah – On this day, 100 years ago, BYU football won its first game. BYU football defeated Rocky Mountain Conference rival Wyoming 7-0 on November 14, 2022. The Pokes did get revenge later on November 30 of that season, 13-0, but on November 14, it was a celebratory win for BYU, which had fought hard to get football back on campus.
kslsports.com
BYU Women Get Big 12 Preview In Home Game Against No. 16 Oklahoma
PROVO, Utah – The BYU women’s basketball team will look to end a two-game losing streak. They’ll have to do it against a future Big 12 foe, the Oklahoma Sooners. BYU (0-2) hosts No. 16 Oklahoma (2-0) at the Marriott Center (3 p.m., BYUtv.org) in a Big 12 preview.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Has Lofty Goals, Remain Focused On ‘Process’
SALT LAKE CITY – A top-25 ranking is just the tip of the iceberg for the University of Utah women’s basketball program on the verge of becoming a contender, year-after-year, in the always difficult Pac-12 conference. After receiving votes in previous polls, Utah moved into the No. 25...
kslsports.com
BYU Football To Recognize 34 Players On Senior Day
PROVO, Utah – Get in your seats early for Saturday’s BYU football game against Utah Tech. It’s going to be a lengthy pregame Senior Day ceremony. BYU football will recognize 34 players with a Senior blanket before the first-ever game against the in-state Trail Blazers. Out of the 34 players that will be honored, 13 know for sure are heading into their last games at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The rest are either COVID-Juniors that still have eligibility to come back potentially.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Fesi Sitake Named Nominee For Top Assistant Coach Award
PROVO, Utah – BYU passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake is in the running for the top assistant coach award in college football. Sitake was named a nominee to the 2022 Broyles Award list. He’s one of 51 coaches that made the nominee list in a pool of approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon
Kyle Whittingham said they'll be watching a lot of film to prepare for the Oregon Ducks.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Grinds Out Win Against Idaho State
SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest win Utah basketball has had so far early in the season, but they did overcome adversity and grind out a tough win against Idaho State Monday night, 70-58. “Solid win for the Utes and obviously it was a bit of a grinder-type...
kslsports.com
After Another Impressive Showing, Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Into The AP Top 25
SALT LAKE CITY- All it takes is winning and it seems that is all Lynne Roberts and Utah Women’s basketball is doing these days. The Utes took on Southeastern Louisiana Sunday night at the Huntsman Center and put on another show with a 99-62 victory where the team shot 17 three-point shots. The performance caught the eye of AP voters who penciled the Utes in at No. 25 in the latest poll.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To Wake Forest In OT
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines went to ACC country and battled but ultimately fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 68-65 in overtime. With 3:37 left in the second half, Utah Valley held a 57-53 lead over Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons drilled two three-pointers to take a 59-57 lead with 2:02 remaining in regulation. Trey Woodbury tied the game with a jumper with 57 seconds left. Both teams had chances to win the game but it went to overtime.
kslsports.com
Whittingham Condolences To Utes Fan Who Passed Away Saturday, UVA Football
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is fragile and no one understands that better than Kyle Whittingham and Utah football. Before diving into the nuts and bolts of his weekly press conference, Whittingham took time to address a couple of tragedies- one close to home and the other across the country with thoughtful love.
kslsports.com
Weber State Stays Winless Away From Home, Drops Game At Colorado State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team remains winless away from the Dee Events Center this season after falling on the road to the Colorado State Rams. The Rams hosted the Wildcats at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado on Monday, November 14. Weber State...
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas’ Tremendous Turnaround
SALT LAKE CITY- Not a lot is known about what has been going on with Utah running back Tavion Thomas but from the bits that have been revealed, it sounds like his turnaround has been tremendous. Thomas took his final bow Saturday night in front of the home crowd, and he didn’t disappoint.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Hangs With Huskies Before Falling At Washington
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team hung tight with the Washington Huskies before falling on the road in Seattle. The Huskies hosted the Blazers at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday, November 14. Utah Tech fell to UW, 78-67. The game was a tale of...
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
