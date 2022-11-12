Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why Australia's elite basketballer is ready to tell the world he is gay
Throughout his life, elite Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries felt he had to hide his true identity from the public. Not any more.
AP PHOTOS: Soccer's most memorable World Cup moments
The Hand of God. Zidane's headbutt. Gazza's tears.
Qatar’s World Cup of woe: inside the 18 November Guardian Weekly
Ordinarily a football World Cup would be a moment for celebration, a time to savour sport’s power to unite nations and a glorious distraction from the problems of the day. Not this time: the 2022 tournament has been mired in controversy since it was awarded to Qatar 12 years ago. The small but ultra-wealthy Middle Eastern state thought that hosting the world’s most-watched sporting event would showcase it as a major player on the global stage. But instead Qatar has come in for severe criticism on a number of fronts, in particular for its treatment of migrant workers, anti LGBTQ+ laws, and restrictions on freedom of speech.
Fox, Telemundo see advantages to late fall World Cup
Fox Sports executive producer David Neal first heard in 2015 that the World Cup was moving to near the holiday season and he thought it would be the biggest lump of coal for the network and soccer supporters
'I'm essentially starting a new life,' says Isaac Humphries as he becomes the only openly gay man playing top-flight basketball
As he begins to discuss his sexuality, says he is able to lift 25 years of weight off his shoulders.
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
