mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro’s Romaine is Applebee’s Athlete of the Week
(HILLSBORO) Austin Romaine, senior linebacker and running back for the Hillsboro Hawks is the Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Romaine boosted the Hawks past Festus last Friday night by scoring six touchdowns, he rushed 13 times for 179 yards, on defense he notched 8 tackles, three assists, 1 sack, and 2.5 tackles. The 55-6 win over the Tigers put the Hawks into this weekend’s quarterfinals. Hillsboro Head Coach Bill Sucharski says Austin is very helpful to the coaches while he is on the field.
mymoinfo.com
MAFC Red All-Conference Teams
Special Teams POTY – 1st: Blake Larson, Sr, Hillsboro; 2nd: AJ Patrick, Jr, Windsor. Place Kicker of the Year – 1st: Grant Mullins, Sr, North County; 2nd: Nick Marchetti, Jr, Hillsboro. Punter of the Year – Jobe Smith, Sr, North County. 1st Team. QB – Jeremiah Cunningham,...
mymoinfo.com
Norman Robert Kahdeman — Graveside Service 11/16/22 11 A.M.
Norman Robert Kahdeman of Washington, formerly of Raintree passed away Saturday (11/12), he was 96 years old. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (11/16) at 11 in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Norman Kahdeman will be Tuesday (11/15) evening at 5:30 at the Robert...
mymoinfo.com
Glen Allen Brinkman
Glen Allen Brinkman of Perryville and Cape Girardeau died Friday at the age of 88. There are no visitations nor services planned at this time. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
mymoinfo.com
Reddie Hillis – Service 7pm 11/17/22
Reddie Hillis of Fredericktown died Friday at the age of 97. The funeral service will be 7:00 Thursday evening at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Reddie Hillis will be 5 to 7 prior to the service at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Cecilia Casby Service 1pm 11/19/22
Cecelia Casby of Bellview, Missouri died on November 13th at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1pm at the Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Burial will follow at the Big River Cemetery in Irondale, MO. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at...
mymoinfo.com
Danielle J. Litterst — Private Services
Danielle J. Litterst of Hillsboro passed away Saturday (11/12), she was 38 years old. There will be private services held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Mary Lindhorst – Graveside Service 2:30 11/18/22
Mary Lindhorst of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. A graveside service will be held 2:30 Friday at Layne Cemetery in Park Hills.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
stlpinchhits.com
Hochman: This St. Louis native hit .325 in the minors. Then he died in Vietnam.
His name was destined to be on a baseball card, but it ended up on a tombstone first. On Saturday, a soft layer of snow coated the departed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gloom loomed from the gray sky. In the 31-degree cold, the whipping wind was incessant. And inscribed on one of the off-white graves, which looked like all the others in this row, and every row, row after row, thousands and thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, was his name:
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
mymoinfo.com
Victor Paul Butler — Service 11/16/22 5 P.M.
Victor Paul Butler of Blackwell passed away Friday (11/11), he was 46 years old. The visitation for Victor Butler will be Wednesday (11/16) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
mymoinfo.com
Roy Glennon Hudson – Memorial Service 12/17/22 10 a.m.
Roy Glennon Hudson of Perryville died Saturday at the age of 92. A Memorial Service will be held at ten o’clock on Saturday, December 17th at the United Methodist Church in Perryville. Visitation is that morning at 9 o’clock at the church. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral...
Search for missing paraglider continues near Washington, Missouri
The cold weather has not stopped the search for Kenny Loudermilk.
mymoinfo.com
Tom Tawfall – Service 11am 11/17/22
Tom Tawfall of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation for Tom Tawfall will be 5:00 Wednesday at the funeral home.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67
A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
mymoinfo.com
Mary Lou Lukachick – Service 10am 11/18/22
Mary Lou Lukachick of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be Friday at 10 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, MO. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at...
mymoinfo.com
Ken McDaniel – Service 11/17/22 11:30 a.m.
Ken McDaniel of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 79. His visitation will be held on Thursday starting at 11 o’clock with the funeral service at 11:30 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at a later date at Hillview Memorial Gardens in...
