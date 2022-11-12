Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
France replaces injured Nkunku with Kolo Muani for World Cup
PARIS (AP) — Defending champion France's World Cup injury worries continued as forward Christopher Nkunku was injured in the team's training session and replaced by Randal Kolo Muani on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Nkunku went down clutching his left leg after a tackle from midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during training moments...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
He didn't watch soccer until high school in North Jersey. Now he's in World Cup for USA
Matt Turner is an anomaly in the world of elite athletes. His road to the biggest stage in soccer didn't come on a perfectly-scripted path. It was forged behind the firehouse in Park Ridge on the only turf field in town. It was right after his 16th birthday when the...
AP PHOTOS: Soccer’s most memorable World Cup moments
The Hand of God. Zidane’s headbutt. Gazza’s tears. Many of soccer’s most iconic moments have taken place at the World Cup, the latest edition of which starts in Qatar on Sunday. The Associated Press has covered the tournament through the years and followed the world’s greatest players,...
Fox, Telemundo see advantages to late fall World Cup
Fox Sports executive producer David Neal first heard in 2015 that the World Cup was moving to near the holiday season and he thought it would be the biggest lump of coal for the network and soccer supporters
Citrus County Chronicle
Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. Benchmarks fell in morning trading in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, while shares were little changed in Shanghai.
WHIO Dayton
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast...
