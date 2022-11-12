Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO