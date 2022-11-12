Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
Allen Iverson shared a funny story of Tim Duncan snitching on their teammate over a prank.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Steph Curry was hilariously hyped after nailing a pregame trick shot
One sure sign that Steph Curry is about to have a good game is if he nails a pregame trick shot and celebrates like he just won his fifth NBA Championship. Good news for Golden State Warriors fans, Curry did just that ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While the Warriors may gone a tepid 5-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s not lost a step so far this year.
NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night
NBA fans are starting to rally behind Jordan Poole as a starter over Klay Thompson after Poole's 36-point performance against the Spurs.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Video Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral
A video is going viral of Zion Williamson having a hilarious exchange with a reporter after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Kings coach Mike Brown on Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors, performance from Domantas Sabonis
SACARAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, facing Golden State for the third time in the first 12 games, getting to a .500 record after the 0-4 start to the season and the dominant performance from Domantas Sabonis.
WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Handles In Warriors-Kings Game
Steph Curry had an unbelievable drive to the basket in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.
Stephen Curry, Warriors hit franchise rock bottom not seen in 33 years
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever
Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a postgame interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced since Christmas of 2018.
Comments / 2