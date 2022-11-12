ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry was hilariously hyped after nailing a pregame trick shot

One sure sign that Steph Curry is about to have a good game is if he nails a pregame trick shot and celebrates like he just won his fifth NBA Championship. Good news for Golden State Warriors fans, Curry did just that ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While the Warriors may gone a tepid 5-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s not lost a step so far this year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
CBS Sports

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse

Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors hit franchise rock bottom not seen in 33 years

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NESN

Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win

The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

