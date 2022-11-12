ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Investigation On The West Side

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Possible Stabbing Victim During a Robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One dead, one in serious condition after New Milford crash

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is hospitalized Tuesday after a serious two-vehicle crash. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road for reports of the collision. According to authorities,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire In Winnebago County, Mabas Box 11

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multi-Vehicle Accident, Involving A Police Officer

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident near Cherry Valley

ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County

MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Power Outage Near The Mall

ROCKFORD, IL

