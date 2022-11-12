MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO