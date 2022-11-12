Read full article on original website
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Investigation On The West Side
RockfordScanner.com : (312 Deaths) 24 Un-Natural Deaths in Winnebago County, In October 2022
RockfordScanner.com : Possible Stabbing Victim During a Robbery in Rockford
One dead, one in serious condition after New Milford crash
NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is hospitalized Tuesday after a serious two-vehicle crash. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road for reports of the collision. According to authorities,...
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire In Winnebago County, Mabas Box 11
RockfordScanner.com : Multi-Vehicle Accident, Involving A Police Officer
First suspect in Rockford woman’s death set for trial
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first of three suspects charged in the death of a Rockford woman is scheduled to stand trial in December. Dory Love, 41, will stand trial beginning at 9 a.m., Dec. 5, in front of Judge Debra Schafer. Love faces 12 counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez, […]
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting incident in Rockford
Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Fled From Police in A Vehicle, Then On Foot. Search Currently Ongoing…
RockfordScanner.com : Several Firefighters On Scene of a Possible Fire, At A Local Apartment Complex
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident near Cherry Valley
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Respond To A Possible Fire At a Local Truck Stop
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Buried In The Trees, Near A Local Golf Course
Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County
MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
RockfordScanner.com : Power Outage Near The Mall
