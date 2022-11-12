The first Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars, a fundraising event for MJ4Hope, was held last Saturday at the Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts. Six community personalities and their pro dancing partners competed. Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Jamie Luffman and his partner and dance studio co-owner Kami Weber were selected as the audience favorite; Streamline Event Agency COO Christa Acevedo and her partner and dance studio co-owner Mark Weber were selected the judges favorite; and MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove and her partner Jonathan Bungard had the most online donations. According to event organizers, the event raised more than $7,500 which will be donated to teachers moving back into Stoner Creek Elementary and to set up a music scholarship for a student.

