Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet delays vote on $2.9 million land purchase
Voicing concerns about being “land speculators” and “biting off more than we can chew” Mt. Juliet city commissioners decided spending nearly $3 million to purchase land to expand the public works and engineering department facilities needed more negotiations with the landowners at their Monday meeting. Commissioners...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
mymix1041.com
Dates and limits for this year’s deer season in Tennessee
From News 12: A hunting tradition in Tennessee continues this weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee on November 19th. — for no antler deer, the limit varies by region. Anyone under 53 must take a hunter education class or hold an Apprentice Hunting License.
wilsonpost.com
Firehouse Subs foundation grant pays for equipment for Fire Department of Mt. Juliet
New hazmat detection equipment has been added to the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet’s lifesaving arsenal through a grant from a sandwich restaurant company’s charitable foundation. The amount of the grant was $5,362 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Firehouse Subs has a location in both Mt....
Zillow ranks priciest TN metros to buy a home
New numbers from Zillow prove that the priciest towns are not always the ones you expect.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee economic development agency wants $202.5M in additional funds mainly for incentives
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development asked for $202.5 million in additional budget outlays for next fiscal year in its budget request meeting with Gov. Bill Lee and staff. The largest portion of the budget increase was for $103 million in FastTrack grants,...
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
wkyufm.org
Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.
Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
wilsonpost.com
Bank VP Rebecca Jennings passes CPA exam
First Freedom Bank Vice President and Controller Rebecca Jennings has been recognized as a licensed Certified Public Accountant by the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy. In order to become a CPA in Tennessee, an applicant must have completed a baccalaureate or higher degree, pass all four sections of the extensive Uniform CPA Examination within 18 months, pass a separate ethics examination given by the AICPA, and complete at least one year of relevant work experience.
wpln.org
Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans can’t vote because of a felony conviction. They are challenging state law to have their voices heard.
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
wilsonpost.com
Stars dancing for MJ4Hope
The first Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars, a fundraising event for MJ4Hope, was held last Saturday at the Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts. Six community personalities and their pro dancing partners competed. Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Jamie Luffman and his partner and dance studio co-owner Kami Weber were selected as the audience favorite; Streamline Event Agency COO Christa Acevedo and her partner and dance studio co-owner Mark Weber were selected the judges favorite; and MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove and her partner Jonathan Bungard had the most online donations. According to event organizers, the event raised more than $7,500 which will be donated to teachers moving back into Stoner Creek Elementary and to set up a music scholarship for a student.
bbbtv12.com
SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113
Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
campussafetymagazine.com
5 Former Tennessee Hospital Employees Charged with HIPAA Violations
Memphis, Tennessee — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted five former Methodist Hospital employees for violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges the former employees sold patient data to a man who then sold the information to others. From...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
