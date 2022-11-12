Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Focus key for LA Tech as Bulldogs look...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
ktalnews.com
Rev Entertainment says mayoral election doesn’t impact commitment to Shreveport baseball stadium
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rev Entertainment, the Arlington, Texas-based company with plans to bring a new baseball stadium to Shreveport, says their plans have not changed at all now that Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is no longer a part of the equation. On October 17, Perkins and the City...
ktalnews.com
TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing seatbelts
The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent National Seat Belt Day driving the point home. TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing …. The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent...
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
KSLA
Shreveport woman dies 6 days after being hurt in wreck
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman died six days after being mortally injured in a traffic accident in Shreveport. The Caddo coroner’s office identified her as 60-year-old Shreveport resident Velma Johnson. She was injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jewella Avenue at Murvon Street, the...
KTBS
One Class at a Time: Elm Grove Middle School
BOSSIER CITY, LA_ This week's One Class at a Time Winner was surprised when KTBS 3's Jan Elkins presented a check to one of their coaches on Veteran's Day. Coach Chris Kourvelas says he already knows what he's doing what the money.
ktalnews.com
Mayper retires, Ruzicka Elevated to Head Football Coach at ETBU
MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – East Texas Baptist University Athletic Department has announced a transition in coaching leadership for the ETBU Tiger Football program. Head Football Coach Brian Mayper has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching after five seasons at ETBU to pursue other opportunities. Mayper’s career has included 31 years of coaching football and 24 years at the collegiate level, finishing with an overall record of 63-29 as a head coach. ETBU has named Calvin Ruzicka as the seventh Head Coach for Tiger Football. Ruzicka has served as the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach at ETBU since 2018. Prior to coming to University Hill, Ruzicka spent 17 years at Cedar Hill High School, where he won Texas state championships in 2006, 2013, and 2014 and was state runner-up in 2012.
Shreveport, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ktalnews.com
Hustler Hollywood to remain closed for now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing. According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
ktalnews.com
ALDI grocery store coming to southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new major grocery chain is coming to Shreveport soon. Aldi is planning to build a new location in southwest Shreveport as part of its recent expansion. Construction of the new 19,423 square-foot grocery store is planned for the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd. in...
KTBS
Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award
MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
ktalnews.com
Rockets Over the Red 2022: Lyons-designed bridge light show to coordinate with fireworks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This year’s Rockets Over the Red Firework Festival will light up Shreveport/Bossier in a completely new way, fusing fireworks with a light show designed by Broadway lighting designer Jason Lyons. The light show, which will be synced with the fireworks, will take place on...
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
Comments / 0