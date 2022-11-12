ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

goshockers.com

Rege Klitzke to Retire From Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – Longtime Wichita State Athletics administrator Rege Klitzke will retire on January 7, 2023, Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced on November 14. He has worked at Wichita State for 23 years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations. "It has been an...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

MHS Announces 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees

MCPHERSON, Kan. – On December 9th, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Andover, McPherson High School will induct 12 individuals into the 2022 Wall of Fame at the Roundhouse. MHS will also be hanging State Championship banners, and honoring the following teams: 2021 Girls Tennis, 2022...
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Wichita breaks daily snowfall record

The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a child were both sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in South Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 3700 S. Seneca Rd. - just south of I-235 - with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Miller

There’s concern for a north-central Kansas teenager last seen this weekend. It’s believed that Alice Miller, 14, left her family home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Salina. ALICE MILLER. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 6, 2022. Age when reported...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash

LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson airport looking for people

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
HUTCHINSON, KS

