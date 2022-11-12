Read full article on original website
Wichita to host high-level basketball players in Air Capital Hoopfest
Some of the best high school basketball players will be heading to Wichita in December to compete in a three-day basketball showcase.
goshockers.com
Rege Klitzke to Retire From Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – Longtime Wichita State Athletics administrator Rege Klitzke will retire on January 7, 2023, Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced on November 14. He has worked at Wichita State for 23 years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations. "It has been an...
adastraradio.com
MHS Announces 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On December 9th, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Andover, McPherson High School will induct 12 individuals into the 2022 Wall of Fame at the Roundhouse. MHS will also be hanging State Championship banners, and honoring the following teams: 2021 Girls Tennis, 2022...
‘We didn’t respect our opponent’: Wichita State basketball leader vows changes after upset loss
Head coach Isaac Brown and senior Craig Porter shouldered the blame for poor practices that led up to Saturday’s stunning loss.
WIBW
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
KWCH.com
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
WIBW
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a child were both sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in South Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 3700 S. Seneca Rd. - just south of I-235 - with reports of an injury crash.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Miller
There’s concern for a north-central Kansas teenager last seen this weekend. It’s believed that Alice Miller, 14, left her family home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Salina. ALICE MILLER. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 6, 2022. Age when reported...
Kansas priest indicted in scheme to defraud faith-based organization
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas priest has been indicted in a scheme to defraud a foster care program, according to the United States Department of Justice, District of Kansas. Court documents say Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud […]
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WIBW
Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
