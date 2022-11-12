Read full article on original website
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
ABC Action News
Lakewood seeks revenge from previous playoff loss against Tampa Catholic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lakewood High School football coach Cory Moore is going for back-to-back championships. “I haven’t worn it to school yet,” he said. Moore has a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams while working in their scouting department. “I thought about bringing it...
Michael Clayton steps down as head football coach at Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla.- Just one year at the helm and the Michael Clayton era over with the Plant City Raiders has concluded. According to Plant City’s official football Twitter account, Clayton has stepped down as the team’s head coach after just one season. The Raiders went 3-7 in Clayton’s lone ...
East Lake notches first playoff win since 2016, beating Olympia in a Class 4M region quarterfinal
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla.- Playing on Saturday’s is definitely in the cards for several players in Saturday night’s matchup between Olympia and host East Lake. When the Eagles and Titans clashed at Eagle Stadium, on the line was a trip to the region semifinal round and tensions started to run high as ...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County marching bands prepare for state championship
For years, Makayla Mocadlo remembered building friendships with her bandmates, such as Brian McCoy, at Carlos E. Haile Middle School. She might have been thinking about the day when they would be competing together for a state marching band championship. But McCoy, and several other of Mocadlo's friends, went a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Samuel M'Pemba, 5-star edge defender, reveals final 4 and commitment date
Samuel M’Pemba is down to 4 teams ahead of next month’s commitment announcement. M’Pemba, a 5-star prospect, shared Monday that he is down to Tennessee, Florida, Miami and Georgia. He will be making his commitment on Dec. 4. Originally from the St. Louis area, M’Pemba plays for...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa
At least one person has died after a crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa Monday night.
Missing 12-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Authorities have located a 12-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing on Saturday.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Tampa street
"According to the driver, the pedestrian stepped into the path of travel, providing limited time to break and avoid the collision," police said in a news release.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
Longboat Observer
Clarice, age 95, passed away at Freedom Village, Bradenton, Florida on October 28, 2022.
Clarice, age 95, passed away at Freedom Village, Bradenton, Florida on October 28, 2022. “There are so many lives she touched in a positive way. So many memories that bring a smile and show the wonderful person she was and so many stories about how she made a difference or made someone’s day. Because she was here, because she was loved, so many hearts are feeling sadness.”
Mysuncoast.com
A series of cold fronts will push through this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today high pressure will build in behind a cold front that will continue to push its way south. As this happens, our winds will turn from the northwest, with a component off the Gulf waters, to northeast and directed over land. This will take us from...
Palmetto man killed in DUI crash near Sarasota-Bradenton airport; driver arrested
A man from Palmetto was killed in a DUI crash near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Sunday morning.
Longboat Observer
Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street
For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
Longboat Observer
Wild Florida: Rain and wind place endangered air plants in peril
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the fate of giant and cardinal air plants at Myakka River State Park was of particular concern. Both native species are endangered in Florida because of habitat loss and illegal collecting of specimens from natural areas. They are also threatened by the invasive Mexican...
Longboat Observer
Organic farm struggles to survive in the wake of Hurricane Ian
While the Myakka City area was hammered by Hurricane Ian, Bill Pischer wants Manatee County residents to understand the storm had some devastating agricultural effects in other parts of the county as well. Pischer, who owns Jessica's Organic Farm at Hauri Road and 47th Street, west of Interstate75, said the...
Longboat Observer
Longboat board honors member who died
Michael Warnstedt, a member of the seven-member Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board since 2021, was honored by the board on Tuesday following his death Oct. 22. The St. Petersburg native was 76. Warnstedt lived in Longboat Key for about four years and worked as a Florida licensed commercial real...
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
fox13news.com
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
