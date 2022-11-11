Read full article on original website
How the Kings became the Flames’ chief (non-Oilers) rivalry
Friends, the saying goes that rivalries are born in the playoffs. But in terms of formative regular season clashes, there are two teams that immediately come to mind for the Calgary Flames over the past couple of decades. One’s quite obvious: the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames’ counterpart in the Battle of Alberta.
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON -- — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and the World Cup of Hockey
The Bruce Boudreau-Vancouver Canucks situation lingers on. Taj: Thomas Drance on the Bruce Boudreau situation: “There’s certainly a point of view internally that — while the club would rather get on a run — continuing to lose may be preferable to chasing a dead cat bounce with a new coach…”
BOSTON BRUINS AND VANCOUVER CANUCKS BOTH SKATE OUT IN WHITE THREADS IN CLASSIC MIX-UP
During tonight's rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to wear their white-based 'Meth Bear' Reverse Retro jerseys, but apparently the Canucks never got the memo. Both teams skated out for warm-ups wearing white jerseys, sending a wave of confusion across the building. Since the...
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
NHL punts on 2024 World Cup of Hockey, hoping Russian angst blows over
That the NHL and NHL Players’ Association will have gone at least 11 years between true best-on-best international competition will ultimately be the lasting stain on the legacies of Gary Bettman and Donald Fehr. Yes, you read that correctly. Park the three cash-grab lockouts of Bettman’s tenure. They were...
Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2
TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Leafs use second-period rally to dispatch Canucks
The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three unanswered goals in the second period to come back and defeat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Saturday night. Auston Matthews, Pierre Engvall and Jordie Benn scored for the Maple Leafs, who had lost two straight. Erik Kallgren made 28 saves in his second start...
Is Friction Growing Between Flames Players and Coach Sutter?
With the Calgary Flames mired in a losing streak, not scoring goals, and questions about team chemistry, some are looking back at recent comments made by head coach Darryl Sutter and wondering if his attempt at a joke during a recent media avail might be partially responsible, or at least a sign that things aren’t exactly ksoher in the Flames locker room.
Betway Bets of the Day: Canucks taking on Leafs in HNIC matchup on HHOF weekend
Welcome back to Betway Bets of the Day brought to you by NHL betting site Betway!. The Vancouver Canucks started their eastern conference road trip with a bang, beating the Ottawa Senators 6-4. Then on Wednesday night, they dropped game two of the trip to the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens. Spencer...
Takeaways: LA Kings 4, Red Wings 3 – A Perfect Homestand
DET – Dominik Kubalik (7) (PPG), Assists: Filip Hronek (9), David Perron (4) LAK – Kevin Fiala (5) (PPG), Assists: Drew Doughty (7), Adrian Kempe (4) LAK – Sean Durzi (2), Assists: Phillip Danault (6), Arthur Kaliyev (6) LAK – Sean Durzi (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (7),...
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Canucks
After suffering back-to-back home-ice losses, the Toronto Maple Leafs came up with a much-needed 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. I have to start with the Maple Leafs honouring Borje Salming on both Friday and Saturday. I watched Salming play throughout his entire career. When the team posted its top 100 players of all time and ranked Salming eighth, I felt he should have ranked higher. I don’t usually get emotional for ceremonies like this, but this one choked me up.
NHL Rumors: The Vancovuer Canucks, Bo Horvat and his agent all in Toronto, but….
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on the Canucks and Bo Horvat‘s contract status. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Just couple things with Vancouver here and in Toronto. Jim Rutherford is on the trip as...
The Stanchies: Bad penalties, Bedard SZN, and a brief history of the Bruins and Canucks post-2011
June 15th, 2011: In the bowels of Rogers Arena, the GM enters a crowded dressing room and promises the players that he will do everything in his power to get them back to the dance this time next year. A repeat trip to the Cup Final isn’t in the cards...
Canucks look for win at Toronto with legends in town
With three of their former players entering the Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend, the visiting Vancouver Canucks will be out to honor them by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Former Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin and goaltender Roberto Luongo are among those being inducted into...
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins
By the eye test, this was a game in which the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. It wasn’t to be though, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The Maple Leafs started the game strong outshooting Pittsburgh 6-1 in the opening ten minutes. They also took a one-to-nothing lead at the 13:49 of the first when 5-foot-9, 180-pound Denis Malgin bodied 6-foot-4, 205-pound, Brian Dumoulin, off the puck in the Penguins zone. Malgin then created some open ice for himself in the corner of the rink before firing a shot on the net. Penguins’ goalie Casey DeSmith stopped the shot but Zach Aston-Reese knocked in the rebound to score his second goal of the season.
Bruins clobber Canucks to win ninth straight at home
Five different players scored goals and defenseman Hampus Lindholm assisted on three as the Boston Bruins downed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist while David Pastrnak dished out two helpers for Boston, which is on a four-game win streak and has won a franchise-record nine straight at home to begin the season.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Bruins
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and the Bruins this season: Nov. 13 (away) and Feb. 25 (home). The Canucks are 35-73-15-2 all-time against the Bruins including a 12-43-7-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games vs Boston (3-2-0 in their...
Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov
The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
