Sac-Joaquin Section prep football scores: Here’s how the second round of the playoffs went

How the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs went down:

Division I

No. 5 Central Catholic 56, No. 4 Monterey Trail 29

No. 3 Oak Ridge, 37, No. 6 Elk Grove 14

No. 7 Turlock 51, No. 2 St. Mary’s 50

No. 1 Folsom 52, No. 8 Sheldon 8

Next week

No. 5 Central Catholic at No. 1 Folsom

No. 7 Turlock at No. 3 Oak Ridge

Division II

No. 4 Rocklin 34, No. 5 Jesuit 13

No. 6 Granite Bay 42, No. 3 Downey 24

No. 2 Del Oro 46, No. 10 Antelope 26

No. 1 Manteca 42, No. 8 Vacaville 0

Next week

No. 4 Rocklin at No. 1 Manteca

No. 6 Granite Bay at No. 2 Del Oro

Division III

No. 4 Christian Brothers 42, No. 5 Merced 28

No. 3 Grant 64, No. 11 Yuba City 28

No. 2 Patterson 56, No. 10 Roseville 34

No. 8 Woodcreek 26, No. 1 Placer 21

Next week

No. 8 Woodcreek at No. 4 Christian Brothers

No. 3 Grant at No. 2 Patterson

Division IV

No. 4 Kimball 26, No. 5 Lincoln 19

No. 3 West Park 48, No. 11 Nevada Union 28

No. 7 Capital Christian 42, No. 2 Casa Roble 35

No. 1 Vanden 28, No. 9 Buhach Colony 3

Next week

No. 4 Kimball at No. 1 Vanden

No. 7 Capital Christian at No. 3 West Park

Division V

No. 5 Escalon 42, No. 4 Hilmar 28

No. 6 Dixon 28, No. 3 Liberty Ranch 21

No. 2 Sonora 31, No. 10 Center 15

No. 1 Sutter 14, No. 8 Ripon 0

Next week

No. 5 Escalon at No. 1 Sutter

No. 6 Dixon at No. 2 Sonora

Division VI

No. 5 Bradshaw Christian 21, No. 4 Marysville 7

No. 3 Orestimba 39, No. 6 Colfax 13

No. 2 Hughson 35, No. 7 Twelve Bridges 34

No. 1 Summerville 35, No. 8 Esparto 0

Next week

No. 5 Bradshaw Christian at No. 1 Summerville

No. 3 Orestimba at No. 2 Hughson

Division VII

No. 1 Ripon Christian 57, No. 8 Rio Vista 0

No. 4 Stone Ridge 36, No. 5 Mariposa 13

No. 3 Woodland Christian 45, No. 6 Gustine 8

No. 2 Le Grand 49, No. 7 Delta 0

Next week

No. 4 Stone Ridge at No. 1 Ripon Christian

No. 3 Woodland Christian at No. 2 Le Grand