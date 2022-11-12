ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Coleman, Avea help Hawaii open with 72-54 victory over MVSU

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman totaled 22 points, Samuta Avea scored 20 and Hawaii pulled away in the second half to beat Mississippi Valley State 72-54 in the Rainbow Warriors’ season opener on Friday night.

Coleman and Avea both scored 11 in the second half to help Hawaii turn a 30-28 lead at intermission into a rout.

Coleman sank 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range for Hawaii and Avea made 2 of 4, but the rest of their teammates were 2 for 20. Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Terry Collins topped Mississippi Valley State (0-2) with 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Barber scored 13.

Hawaii shot just 39.4% overall and 26.5% from 3-point range (9 of 34) but the Rainbow Warriors got off 17 more shots. The Delta Devils shot 42.9% from the floor, including 41.7% from distance (5 of 12).

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
scoringlive.com

Menehune defense contained Cougars' potent passing attack

When the state tournament bracket was released, Waimea coach Kyle Linoz knew his team would have a tall task against a Kaiser football team that featured four-year varsity quarterback Easton Yoshino. So when the Menehune came away with a 48-7 win over the Cougars in the opening round of the...
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii

We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii.  Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
scoringlive.com

Nanakuli rolls into Division II semis with rout of PAC-5

Nanakuli's Allen Mahoe III (24) pounds into the endzone on a four-yard run in the fourth quarter against the Wolfpack with 7:59 left to play in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II Football State Championships at Nanakuli High School Football Stadium. CJ Caraang | SL. Nanakuli's...
WAIANAE, HI
ourbigescape.com

2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu

Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)

Crews are harvesting the annual Christmas tree in Kailua for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds will prevail in the days to come

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will shift slightly this week, blowing from a more east-northeast direction and decreasing in strength slightly from Sunday through Tuesday. Still further trade wind weakening and wind direction shift from the east is expected from Wednesday through Friday as an approaching cold front north of the state will tend […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls on Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy