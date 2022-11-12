ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's Worked Really Hard' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher

By Stephen Smith
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNk2K_0j8D64qC00

Chelsea manager Graham Potter offered his thoughts on Conor Gallagher's inclusion in England's World Cup Squad.

Conor Gallagher was included in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Club, much to the pleasure of his manager Graham Potter, who shared his thoughts on this achievement ahead of his side's matchup with Newcastle this Saturday.

The English manager began by highlighting Gallagher's commitment and hard work, two things that have allowed him to work his way into such a competitive squad.

'It's nice for Conor, fantastic for us. He's going to have a positive experience I think. He's worked really hard and is a fantastic person.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jtfy_0j8D64qC00

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Potter finished by discussing the path the 22-year-old has undertaken in his club career, again highlighting how deserving he is of this recognition of his abilities.

'It's a fantastic honour for him and everyone is really pleased. It's a nice story, he's come through the club and been out on loan.'

It is unclear how prominent of a role the young Englishman will have in the upcoming tournament but just getting there is an achievement in itself, given the amount of talent Southgate has at his disposal.

His tireless energy can come in handy should England opt for it, especially against sides they want to press high up the pitch.

