Maricopa County, AZ

YumaJoy
3d ago

Get rid of all of them and start new. This isn't the first time Maricopa county has done this. Hobbs was in charge to make sure everything was proper. She should also be fired. She will make a horrible governor for Arizona

Coderfun1 Angusb=ef69
3d ago

Get over thoughts of I didn't win so I will sue." This costs Az taxpayers over and over again. The officials gave a step by step process of ballot counting this past week and I was impressed and have no concern of voting legality. Republicans and Democrats are the last step in the vote count by tabulation of votes. Stop with the Big Lie. So far Trump's candidates have done poorly which indicates people are tired of this song. Az needs to accept that Democrats and Independents have moved and could tip the scales.

Keona Shorter
2d ago

oh please. Arizona is not the only state that is still counting. These people are only complaining because their candidates aren't winning. This is the second election in a row the American people have let the world know we do NOT accept Trump politics and we DO NOT want Trump politicians. Why is it so hard for people to accept that folks don't want their radicalism? They claim they don't want government to control them, then try to control other people with the Bible. They claim to be persecuted and use bigotry as a cloak of honor. People in the middle want reasonable people with a conscience to be representatives. No people who run around using their religion and political affiliation as a shroud of hatred and insanity.

Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios

Voters rejecting three Maricopa County judges

Arizona may be on the verge of booting three sitting judges from office in one election. Only three judges have been rejected in the nearly 50 years since Arizona adopted its judicial retention election system. State of play: Maricopa County Superior Court judges Rusty Crandell, Stephen Hopkins and Howard Sukenic...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Rachel Mitchell declares victory as Maricopa County Attorney votes continue to be counted

PHOENIX — The office for Rachel Mitchell, who is fighting to keep her title as Maricopa County Attorney, declared victory Monday morning, while votes continue to be counted. The race has still not yet been called by Associated Press. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for the position, is trailing 48% to Mitchell's 52%, with 77% reporting, according to the latest vote results on Monday morning.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona voters approve lieutenant governor position

Voters have approved a ballot measure to create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona in 2026. Proposition 131 passed in 10 of the state’s 15 counties and was approved by 55% of voters. The proposition changes the Arizona Constitution to create the position of lieutenant governor. They will...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

2 tight statewide races in Arizona will likely trigger automatic recounts

PHOENIX – Two down-to-the-wire statewide races are likely heading to automatic full recounts under a newly implemented Arizona election law. The Nov. 8 election was Arizona’s first with Senate Bill 1008 in effect. The bill, which was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in May, increased the recount threshold by five times, from one-tenth of a percent of the combined votes cast for the two candidates to one-half of a percent.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win.  Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Clean Elections USA barred from using name in Arizona

Clean Elections USA has been ordered to stop using its name in Arizona immediately after a ruling from a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Judge Scott Blaney said that the group is confusing Arizonans and causing damage to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. That’s a voter-approved group that educates citizens on candidates and organizes debates.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

