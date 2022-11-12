Get rid of all of them and start new. This isn't the first time Maricopa county has done this. Hobbs was in charge to make sure everything was proper. She should also be fired. She will make a horrible governor for Arizona
Get over thoughts of I didn't win so I will sue." This costs Az taxpayers over and over again. The officials gave a step by step process of ballot counting this past week and I was impressed and have no concern of voting legality. Republicans and Democrats are the last step in the vote count by tabulation of votes. Stop with the Big Lie. So far Trump's candidates have done poorly which indicates people are tired of this song. Az needs to accept that Democrats and Independents have moved and could tip the scales.
oh please. Arizona is not the only state that is still counting. These people are only complaining because their candidates aren't winning. This is the second election in a row the American people have let the world know we do NOT accept Trump politics and we DO NOT want Trump politicians. Why is it so hard for people to accept that folks don't want their radicalism? They claim they don't want government to control them, then try to control other people with the Bible. They claim to be persecuted and use bigotry as a cloak of honor. People in the middle want reasonable people with a conscience to be representatives. No people who run around using their religion and political affiliation as a shroud of hatred and insanity.
