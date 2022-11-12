Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area COVID cases rise before holidays. Should you change behavior?
Just when Bay Area residents have gotten used to something resembling a “normal life”, case numbers are on the rise again – over a week before many will head indoors for large Thanksgiving gatherings.
Widespread strikes descend on California
It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
kalw.org
Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions
Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Workers Strike Brings Grading, Classes, Research to a Halt
Striking University of California, Berkeley workers have been out picketing all day Monday bringing grading, some classes and research to a halt. They said they plan to stay on the picket line until the university gives them a living wage. Some of the graduate students are making as little as...
kalw.org
Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next
Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
CDC map shows ‘high’ flu activity in California
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start.
wufe967.com
California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San...
NBC Bay Area
Travel Guide Urges People to Reconsider Trips to Tahoe in 2023
If you're planning to take a trip to Lake Tahoe next year, a popular travel guide is asking you to reconsider. The beloved travel destination on the border of California and Nevada was named in Fodor's recently released "No List" for 2023, which designated 10 spots around the world that people should reconsider visiting in the near future.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
eastcountytoday.net
Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays
Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
sfstandard.com
Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors
The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
Fox40
These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices
(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
KQED
California Students and Schools Face Challenging Times, but State Superintendent Thurmond Has a Plan
Recently, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sat down with KQED's Daphne Young to discuss some of the important issues facing California schools. He talked about what San Francisco Unified School District officials need to do to help get teachers paid, among other recommendations for the embattled district. This...
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
