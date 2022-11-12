ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CalMatters

Widespread strikes descend on California

It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions

Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

UC Berkeley Workers Strike Brings Grading, Classes, Research to a Halt

Striking University of California, Berkeley workers have been out picketing all day Monday bringing grading, some classes and research to a halt. They said they plan to stay on the picket line until the university gives them a living wage. Some of the graduate students are making as little as...
BERKELEY, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next

Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
UNION CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Travel Guide Urges People to Reconsider Trips to Tahoe in 2023

If you're planning to take a trip to Lake Tahoe next year, a popular travel guide is asking you to reconsider. The beloved travel destination on the border of California and Nevada was named in Fodor's recently released "No List" for 2023, which designated 10 spots around the world that people should reconsider visiting in the near future.
NEVADA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays

Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors

The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
SUNNYVALE, CA
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

