Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death is unacceptable, says government minister
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", the housing secretary has said. Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner has ruled. His father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death after absconding from a psychiatric hospital. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Monmouth: Man admits killing Poole golfer on night out
A nineteen-year-old man has admitted killing an "absolute gentleman" on a night out. Andrew Nicholas travelled 100 miles to Wales for a golf weekend, but was found unconscious in Monnow Street, Monmouth, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old, from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital but died...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
Take a look inside a 90-year-old London power station turned into a $9 billion 'urban village' with shops, restaurants, houses, and Apple's new UK campus
The 42-acre urban village based around the flagship Battersea Power Station includes a cinema, a theater, homes, and Apple's new London campus.
BBC
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
BBC
Boys badly hurt in Stratford-upon-Avon crash involving school bus
Two children have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in was in collision with a double-decker school bus. It happened near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, at 08:13 GMT leaving the boys and a woman trapped inside their vehicle. The woman is also being treated for serious...
BBC
BBC New Comedy Awards winner Dan Tiernan: 'It is the biggest, maddest thing I’ve done'
Dan Tiernan had been gigging for a few years before deciding to apply for the BBC New Comedy Awards. “It is very easy for a comic to slip into thinking that they’re deluded and they’re not getting anywhere,” he says. “I thought the competition, particularly because it is televised, would be a good way of getting my work out there.”
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused 'did not see' ex-lover rammed off road in crash
A woman accused of murder, who was being blackmailed with explicit videos, did not see her former lover die in a crash, a court heard. Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and seven others, deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Mark Brown: Murder-accused claims woman's death was accident
A man accused of killing two women told a court one of them died after accidentally falling and hitting her head. Mark Brown, 41, from St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, in November 2021 and Leah Ware in May of that year. He told jurors at Hove...
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher denies punishing boy
A teaching assistant accused of taking away a severely autistic boy's ear defenders has denied she was punishing him for hitting her. Mandy Hodges, 50, of Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, told a court she believed the nine-year-old would "calm down" when his ear defenders were removed. Ms Hodges and teacher...
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Comments / 0