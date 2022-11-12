East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, November 12, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;6;90%
Asheville, NC;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;87%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;61;W;2;94%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;67;S;14;97%
Baltimore, MD;Showers;68;S;6;88%
Birmingham, AL;Cloudy;60;NW;1;91%
Boston, MA;Cloudy;69;SSW;7;92%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;7;96%
Buffalo, NY;Showers;55;WNW;6;97%
Burlington, VT;Cloudy;64;SSW;8;93%
Caribou, ME;Rain;45;E;12;93%
Charleston, SC;Cloudy;72;SW;4;89%
Charleston, WV;Cloudy;55;WNW;4;94%
Charlotte, NC;Cloudy;64;SW;2;93%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;53;W;22;73%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;66;SW;4;94%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;43;NW;6;83%
Concord, NH;Cloudy;66;SSE;10;100%
Detroit, MI;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;8;74%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;4;76%
Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;69;S;8;96%
Indianapolis, IN;Mostly clear;31;NW;6;72%
Jackson, MS;Rain;62;NNW;5;93%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;3;96%
Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;5;74%
Louisville, KY;Cloudy;43;NW;5;62%
Memphis, TN;Showers;47;N;13;55%
Miami, FL;Mostly clear;77;NW;1;90%
Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;65;WNW;1;86%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;1;97%
Mt. Washington, NH;Showers;50;SSW;48;100%
Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;46;N;5;65%
New York, NY;Cloudy;69;N;6;89%
Newark, NJ;Cloudy;69;S;6;92%
Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;69;SW;10;92%
Orlando, FL;Mostly clear;69;SSE;3;89%
Philadelphia, PA;Rain;70;S;7;92%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;5;92%
Portland, ME;Cloudy;62;SSW;8;96%
Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;95%
Raleigh, NC;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;3;94%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;4;97%
Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;5;91%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;69;W;1;95%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;37;W;6;68%
Vero Beach, FL;Clear;72;SW;3;96%
Washington, DC;Showers;69;SSW;5;93%
Wilmington, DE;Showers;70;S;9;92%
