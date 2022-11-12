ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Did This Texas County Trail Cam Just Catch a Glimpse of a Black Bear?

Conservationists are hoping they may have gotten a glimpse of a black bear cub on a Texas trail camera. Black bears are plentiful in regions across California and in various states throughout the Northeast. However, they’re considered threatened in Texas as well as in other areas across the U.S. So, if the Texas camera did glimpse a black bear, or potentially two, then that marks a success for conservationists.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Texas State Hat: Cowboy Hat

Texas became the first state to adopt an official state hat, and naturally, it was the cowboy hat. Worn by presidents, lesser politicians, Texas state highway troopers, country and rock stars, barrel-racing cowgirls, villain J.R. Ewing of the television show Dallas, and even real-life ranching icons, like Big Bend’s Hallie Stillwell and Albany’s Watt Matthews.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy