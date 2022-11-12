Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest
Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
Did This Texas County Trail Cam Just Catch a Glimpse of a Black Bear?
Conservationists are hoping they may have gotten a glimpse of a black bear cub on a Texas trail camera. Black bears are plentiful in regions across California and in various states throughout the Northeast. However, they’re considered threatened in Texas as well as in other areas across the U.S. So, if the Texas camera did glimpse a black bear, or potentially two, then that marks a success for conservationists.
Just 1 Texas Destination Named Among The World's Most Breathtaking Places
National Geographic released its annual '25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences' list for 2023 and just one Texas spot made the cut. Here's what the magazine said about this year's edition of the annual list:. Here’s our annual list of superlative destinations for the year ahead—places filled with wonder, rewarding to...
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
The Texas State Hat: Cowboy Hat
Texas became the first state to adopt an official state hat, and naturally, it was the cowboy hat. Worn by presidents, lesser politicians, Texas state highway troopers, country and rock stars, barrel-racing cowgirls, villain J.R. Ewing of the television show Dallas, and even real-life ranching icons, like Big Bend’s Hallie Stillwell and Albany’s Watt Matthews.
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
How a little known Czech pastry became a big Texas hit
They don't sound like your typical Texan delicacy, but thanks to Czech immigrants, kolaches hold a special place in the heart of hungry Texans.
