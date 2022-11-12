MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What began as a sluggish outing from West Virginia turned into a comfortable victory Tuesday. After turning it over five times within the first 3 minutes, the Mountaineers outscored Morehead State 10-2 over the final 2:04 of the first half to hold a nine-point halftime lead. West Virginia wasted little time expanding upon the advantage during the second half in what amounted to a 75-57 victory over the Eagles before 9,417 at The Coliseum.

