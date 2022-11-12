Read full article on original website
West Virginia moves past Morehead State, 75-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What began as a sluggish outing from West Virginia turned into a comfortable victory Tuesday. After turning it over five times within the first 3 minutes, the Mountaineers outscored Morehead State 10-2 over the final 2:04 of the first half to hold a nine-point halftime lead. West Virginia wasted little time expanding upon the advantage during the second half in what amounted to a 75-57 victory over the Eagles before 9,417 at The Coliseum.
Eight teams still chasing a Class AAA championship (Week 13 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a tour of the Class AAA quarterfinal matchups to be played this weekend.
West Virginia will not name starting QB before facing No. 19 Kansas State; possibility exists for 3 to play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will not name a starting quarterback in advance of Saturday’s 2 p.m. against No. 19 Kansas State that concludes the home schedule for 2022. After Garrett Greene took over for a struggling JT Daniels and guided the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind 23-20 victory...
Freshman DB Mumu Bin-Wahad leaving WVU football program
True freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad announced Monday afternoon he is leaving West Virginia’s football program. Bin-Wahad has played in four of the Mountaineers’ 10 games and can preserve his year of eligibility and use the 2022 season as a redshirt year. In a statement posted on social...
Brown: I’m hurting for Shane Lyons and his family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after West Virginia parted ways with former Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, the most meaningful of four Mountaineer head coaches hired during Lyons’ tenure, offered his thoughts on the dismissal. Brown spoke fondly of someone that helped bring...
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 12)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the opening week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Greene’s gritty play vital to victory over Sooners, but what comes next?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Having led a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that produced West Virginia’s only first-half points Saturday against Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene figured to be in line for second-half action against the Sooners. Yet it wasn’t until moments before Zach Schmit’s opening second-half...
Interim AD Rob Alsop outlines what West Virginia is looking for in next athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In outlining what the near future could look like for West Virginia University athletics, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives turned Interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop made it clear he is not a candidate to become the Mountaineers’ next athletic director on a full-time basis.
Pair of second-half goals lift WVU over Virginia Tech and into NCAA second round
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s late-season surge continued Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as the Mountaineers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech. Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown claimed her 25th NCAA Tournament victory and the Mountaineers have...
WVU forces out AD Shane Lyons; Gee says hope to have new AD in 3 to 4 weeks
Update 11 a.m. Monday WVU confirms departure in a news release. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
Morgantown angler qualifies for bass fishing’s biggest event
FLORENCE, Ala. — Angler Will Dieffenbauch will become only the fourth West Virginian in history to fish bass fishing’s most heralded event. With a second place finish in last week’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, the Morgantown angler secured a berth in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Logging debate over Upper Cheat River project heats up
ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Forestry Association is applauding a plan by the U.S. Forest Service to improve the Upper Cheat River within the Monongahela National Forest. “Unfortunately, we’ve felt very strongly neglected to manage and create a healthy forest in the last several decades and we’re really...
Morgantown farmer provides Christmas trees for Capitol Complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The two Christmas trees on display during the holidays this year on the Capitol Complex are Canaan Firs donated by Jim Rockis from his Christmas tree farm in Morgantown. Rockis owns a farm where he grows Christmas trees and maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards,...
Counties wrapping up election duties with canvassing efforts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — County commissions across the state are sitting as boards of canvassers this week going up some of the ballots from last week’s general election. Two of the largest counties, Kanawha and Monongalia, finished up their canvassing efforts Monday. Monongalia County commissioners reviewed 145 provisional ballots,...
After two unsuccessful EMS levy attempts Tucker County looks for answers
DAVIS, W.Va. – Officials in Tucker County say they are very worried about the future of emergency medical services (EMS) after voters rejected a levy request during the May primary and again in last week’s general election. Tucker County Commissioner Lowell Moore said they currently operate two squads,...
Longest serving county officeholder to retire at end of year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
Monongalia County Republican chair pleased with election results
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The chairman of the Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee said Tuesday the party is pleased with its midterm election performance. “We targeted 1,000 key households and presented them a message over and over again that it was key that they vote,” GOP Chairman Ethan Moore said on WAJR’s ‘Talk of the Town.’ “We’d like to think we participated and played a role in getting those voters to the polls and making a difference in Monongalia County.”
Jane Lew couple charged in alleged hate crime
WESTON, W.Va. — A Jane Lew couple has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs and shooting a black man in the chest with a paintball gun. Police said Troy and Brandy Pertuset stopped near a home on Center Avenue in Weston and began yelling racial slurs at the black man.
