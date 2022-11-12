Shon Robinson tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals (10), field goal attempts (16), free throws (7) free throw attempts (13), and steals (6), and Austin Peay State University totaled 12 dunks in a 98-74 win over Milligan on Monday. The Governors, who have won four of their last five games in the Winfield Dunn Center, were victorious in their seventh-straight home opener. Austin Peay (1-2) won its sixth-consecutive contest against the Buffaloes and improved to 11-1 at home and 20-6 all-time in the series. The Governors scored 98 points for the second-straight year against Milligan (1-2) and have totaled at least 98 in the last five meetings.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO