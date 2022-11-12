Read full article on original website
College Basketball News and Notes
Shon Robinson tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals (10), field goal attempts (16), free throws (7) free throw attempts (13), and steals (6), and Austin Peay State University totaled 12 dunks in a 98-74 win over Milligan on Monday. The Governors, who have won four of their last five games in the Winfield Dunn Center, were victorious in their seventh-straight home opener. Austin Peay (1-2) won its sixth-consecutive contest against the Buffaloes and improved to 11-1 at home and 20-6 all-time in the series. The Governors scored 98 points for the second-straight year against Milligan (1-2) and have totaled at least 98 in the last five meetings.
College Basketball Weekend Update
(Lexington, KY) — Kentucky cruised to an easy victory in college basketball action. The Number-4 Wildcats dispatched Duquesne 77-52 to earn their second win of the season over the weekend. Elsewhere, the 11th-ranked Volunteers were upset by Colorado 78-66 and dropped to 1-and-1. Louisville continues to struggle after losing at the buzzer to Wright State 73-72. The Cardinals are now 0-and-2. Vanderbilt also dropped to 0-and-2 after losing to Southern Miss. Memphis visits Saint Louis tomorrow.
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
Shorthanded Warriors Top CCS Thanks to Massive Night From Robles
Coming off a great showing in the KCAA tip-off tournament, HCA would host another gritty and fantastic opponent. This time from across state lines. Clarksville Christian came to town and you could tell it would be a game even during JV with the energy in the building. Unfortunately the Warriors...
HCA Finishes Second in Tip-Off Tournament
Football may have came to an end for teams in Christian County Friday night, and basketball season seemingly does not tip-off until after Thanksgiving. Well, at least KHSAA play doesn’t. HCA has already begun their season, at least in KCAA play. They hosted the Tip-Off tournament over the weekend...
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
Authorities on scene of fatal crash along Burkesville Road
GLASGOW — Authorities are on scene of a fatal crash along Burkesville Road in eastern Barren County. The crash happened near the intersection of Old Josh Road and Kentucky 90 east. It is about 5 miles outside of the city limits near Vernon School Road. Barren County Sheriff Kent...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 7, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 7 – Nov. 10, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. No...
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
Woman injured in rear end collision
A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
Barren County man charged with arson
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
Monday's Pastors’ Conference has theme of ‘Uncommon’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Kyle Noffsinger was tasked with being the Pastors’ Conference president last November at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, he went to work quickly on putting the lineup together. How quickly? Well, he had two of the five committed before he left the convention...
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
Vintage military plane involved in deadly TX crash made previous stop in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has confirmed the World War II-era bomber involved in a deadly crash in Texas over the weekend made a stop here in Bowling Green just months ago. Bowling Green Airport Manager Susan Harmon confirmed that information to us this afternoon. The Texas Raiders...
Local top ranked Amateur Boxer prepares for Boxing Championship and the 2024 Olympics
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you didn’t know by now, Bowling Green is home to the number one amateur middleweight boxer in the country. Ebenezer Griffith has slowly worked his way up the ranks in the world of boxing. “I remember the last time we talked, I was...
