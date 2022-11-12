West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, November 11, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;37;NNW;9;28%
Anchorage, AK;Mostly cloudy;31;W;13;85%
Billings, MT;Clear;17;SW;20;73%
Boise, ID;Cloudy;31;SE;3;79%
Casper, WY;Clear;24;SW;18;65%
Cheyenne, WY;Partly cloudy;15;W;6;67%
Denver, CO;Mostly clear;28;SE;2;62%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;22;E;4;49%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;28;E;5;65%
Helena, MT;Clear;8;Calm;0;72%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;76;NNE;12;60%
Juneau, AK;Cloudy;36;E;9;100%
Las Vegas, NV;Partly cloudy;46;NW;3;38%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;54%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;56;NNE;3;40%
Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;72%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;2;56%
Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;41;E;3;71%
Reno, NV;Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;2;81%
Roswell, NM;Partly cloudy;34;S;3;51%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;44;NW;1;94%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;30;SE;3;69%
San Diego, CA;Clear;56;ENE;2;66%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;50;NNW;2;78%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Mostly cloudy;42;NNE;7;64%
Spokane, WA;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;81%
Tucson, AZ;Partly cloudy;47;ESE;2;44%
Copyright 2022 AccuWeather
Comments / 0